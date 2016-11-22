SHOP LOCAL: The latest in skin care found at CURE de Repos European spa in Chestnut Hill

by Laurie Feldman

Chrissy Dress has had an eye for cosmetics, esthetics and skin care since she was a young girl when her mother, a cosmetologist and Avon sales representative, would apply sky blue eyeshadow and red lipstick before dance recitals. Her dream recently became realized with the opening of her new European Spa CURE de Repos at 8133 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill.



CURE de Repos is a new era concept with old-world principles. Patrons transcend into a world of luxury, hi-end products, smells that tantalize the senses and expert treatments. The customer service experience is cosmopolitan, polished and finished. CURE de Repos is a resurrection of personal touch, hi-end service, outstanding customer service, cleanliness, and the ultimate boutique spa experience.



“CURE’s mantra is to exceed all client expectations beyond our capacity, and to fulfill that boutique experience, which has missed the mark in regards to these large corporations that seem to be taking over the market,” Dress says. CURE is well versed in many different modalities of massage, including energetic healings, lymphatic massage, and newer approaches to massage including Bars, reflexology, Shiradhara, MuXing and cupping.

“We use exclusive products that are result driven, and we use cutting-edge machines to enhance your facial services whether you’re looking for lifting anti-aging, dewy red-carpet ready glow, acne reduction, scar resurfacing, and more,” Dress explains.

Dress and her staff continually seek to enhance their trainings for the latest in skin care techniques and product knowledge by attending trainings and seminars around the world, including in Paris and New York City. Dress enjoyed a successful career in the beauty industry for more than a decade managing beauty boutiques, leading cosmetic sales for the state of Arizona, and serving as a makeup artist for a variety of television networks including MTV, the History Channel, E entertainment, and Fox Good Morning news. It wasn’t until graduating in 2006 from Rizzeri Aveda School in Maple Shade, N.J., that she has an overwhelming interest to provide a higher level of service in a European spa setting.



“I have always had an eye on the treatment room door, which is what led me back to school,” she said. Since then she has worked at The Ritz Carlton hotel spa, holistic day spas, and Rescue spa in Philadelphia before seeking a location of her own.

“I looked at a variety of areas such as Doylestown and Newtown, but Chestnut Hill just felt right,” Dress said. “I thought it would take me at least another year or two to open my own spa, but I fell in love with the location. I love the neighborhood; everyone has been very warm and welcoming.”

CURE is gearing up for the holidays with a Sip and Shop on Dec. 1 from 6-8 p.m., featuring Crystal Carmen, celebrity makeup artist, who created her own line of organic makeup for Latina and darker skin ladies. They are also offering 15 percent off any single massage or facials booked in person on this same day. All retail sales will be offered at 10 percent during Sip and Shop, as well as 10 percent off microdermabrasion and chemical peels during this month. These treatments will include new LED light therapy for the complete antiaging treatment. A 60-minute massage, including a 20-minute reflexology with Young Living essential oils is also being offered for the complete seasonal relaxation experience.