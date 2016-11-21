SLIDESHOW: SCH girls succumb 1-0 in PAIS soccer final

by Tom Utescher

Last Wednesday evening, the postseason Cinderella ride came to an end for the girls of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in the soccer finals of the Pennsylvania Independent Schools tournament.

After finishing with a record of 4-7-1 in their own Inter-Ac League, the Blue Devils had drawn the fifth seed in the PAIS tourney and upset two higher seeds to reach the PAIS finals at Immaculata University. Their opponent was actually a number seven seed, Westtown School, but the Moose had been playing extremely well in the postseason, and a goal scored with 23 minutes remaining in the second half last Wednesday propelled the Friends Schools League runner-up to the 2016 PAIS title.

“They’re very technical, we knew that coming into it,” noted first-year SCH head coach Maria Kosmin. “They play very good soccer. We hoped that outworking them would be enough, but they didn’t stop; they kept coming at us.

“I think my team gave everything they had,” she went on. “I have a handful of club players and you can tell they have a lot of them and they play some beautiful soccer. We did a good job this season of blending our true soccer players with lacrosse players and other all-around athletes, but today, from a soccer standpoint, we got outplayed.”

Penn Charter won the first two PAIS girls’ championship games in 2013 and 2014. Germantown Academy claimed the title a year ago, and SCH’s two victories over GA this season helped them in the seeding for the 2016 Indy Schools tournament.

SCH (13-9-1 overall) had opened the tourney by dispatching 12th-seeded George School, 3-0, then in the quarterfinals and semifinals the Blue Devils topped number four Friends Central on penalty kicks (4-1) and pulled off a 1-0 upset of Penn Charter, the PAIS top seed and the 2016 Inter-Ac champion.

On a rainy day during the regular season, SCH took the measure of Westtown, 3-2, but that contest occurred back in September, and Coach Kosmin pointed out, “Every coach I talked to said Westtown just got better and better every game.”

In fact, by the end of the PAIS tourney the Moose had avenged three of their regular-season losses, beating Episcopal Academy in the quarterfinals (3-1), Baldwin School in the semi’s (5-0), and finally Springside Chestnut Hill.

The Blue Devils were the early aggressors in last Wednesday’s final. They penetrated down the right wing almost immediately, but were turned away short of the box. They didn’t get off a shot on a throw from the sideline near left corner, but they were going to benefit from the return of their throw-in specialist, Destiny Rogers. The SCH junior, who can toss the ball right into the middle of the box if she’s far enough up the sideline, was back playing for the first time since suffering an eye injury several weeks earlier.

In that same game, freshman starter and scoring threat Madison Niebish had been put out of action for the season, and although Rogers was back for the finals, one of the team’s talented ninth-graders, Alysa Akins, was on the sidelines wearing a bulky protective boot. She’d left the active roster just three days earlier with a foot injury.

Losing these two young club players with their specific soccer skills had an impact on Springside Chestnut Hill, which did not have a wealth of primary soccer players this fall.

Five minutes into the game two SCH corner kicks came to naught. On the first one the ball was batted away by Moose goalie Natalie Newman, a sophomore who has already made a verbal commitment to Lafayette College. There was no direct shot off the second attempt, and then a foul was called on Springside Chestnut Hill.

It was obvious that Westtown’s defenders were well aware of the Blue Devils’ 11th-grade high scorer, University of Tennessee recruit Emily McNesby. The Moose had their own prolific offensive weapon in sophomore Relly Ladner, who’s given an early nod to Dartmouth College.

There, she will be preceded by SCH junior defensive midfielder Grace Rorke.

Kosmin noted, “We were aware of their strength, number two [Ladner], and I thought overall our defense did a good job of keeping her outside.”

After being put back on their heels at the outset, the Moose quickly recovered and took the play to the opposite end. They lofted a few long serves into the SCH box that were collected by sophomore keeper Sena Houessou-Adin.

Later, an assault by the Blue Devils produced a ball that was sent into the box a little too far in front of sophomore Nayah Moore. Westtown came back down the field for a pair of rushes that were foiled by Rorke and by her senior colleague Jazmin Contreras.

The middle of the period was punctuated by more charges by the Moose, who earned several corner kicks. When SCH was trying to move the ball back across midfield, McNesby was knocked down in a collision. She was shaken up, but after being checked out by the trainer she was able to continue playing.

With a dozen minutes left in the half, the junior carried the ball toward the middle of the 18 on what looked to be a promising run, but three Westtown defenders swarmed around her and she couldn’t get off a clean shot.

Kosmin would comment afterwards, “My girls didn’t play scared, they didn’t back down, but unfortunately we didn’t get many chances because Westtown really didn’t make any mistakes in the back.”

A few minutes before the intermission Natalia Santangelo of the Moose was injured and had to leave the field, but she would return in the second period. The new half began with the score still 0-0, although the Moose had controlled a lot of the play.

In the first 16 minutes of the second round Westtown sent two very threatening crosses in front of the goal from the right flank, but on both occasions the Moose had nobody closing off the play from the weak side and no shots were generated. With 26:52 remaining in regulation play, SCH suffered another personnel loss when Contreras, a veteran defender, went down with an injury and could not return to action.

Less than four minutes later, Westtown tacked the lone point of the day on the scoreboard. The Moose were attacking from the right once more, and the Blue Devils’ Houessou-Adin came far out along the endline to try and halt the advance. She could not get to the ball before Westtown’s Ladner prodded it past her. The ball rolled into the wide open cage at a rather leisurely pace, and with 23:02 on the clock the Moose had their game-winner.

Both teams still battled intensely after this, and five minutes after the goal a little dust-up between members of the rival factions elicited a lecture from the head official, but no cards.

With 17 minutes left the Moose narrowly missed a tip-in right in front of the SCH cage, and with a dozen minutes remaining they sent a shot into the outside of the right net panel of the Blue Devils’ goal.

With the clock down under eight minutes, Springside Chestnut Hill’s last good chance to tie the match fizzled when a ball was served into the middle of the box by Rorke and McNesby fired high.

Naturally there was an air of disappointment around the SCH bench, but at least the Blue Devils could reflect upon the fact that they had lost to a worthy opponent.

Their coach remarked, “I’m very proud of them; it’s the first time they’ve gotten to this game, so it’s very exciting for the school and exciting for the girls. Just to play in this type of environment gave them a taste of being in a championship game and that will be valuable for the future.”