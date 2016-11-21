New look for GFS girls hoops program

by Tom Utescher

Last season Germantown Friends compiled a regular-season league record of 2-6, but ended the campaign on a high note. Joining the other teams ranked fifth through eighth to vie for the Friends Schools League Quaker Cup, GFS won the postseason tourney with a pair of victories that moved its record above the .500 mark overall, to 12-11.

The Tigers are now heading into the 2016-17 season with a new head coach who’s rebuilding a ballclub that suffered some significant graduation losses.

Lizzie Becker, who is now a freshman on the team at Dickinson College, was a 1000-point scorer at GFS. The Tigers’ primary outside scoring threat, Becker was also the starting point guard for four seasons. The program also lost experience and significant size with the departure of forwards Phoebe Altenhofen, Maddie Berg, and Sunny Reardon.

In his second year at the school, assistant director of athletics Mike Lintulahti has stepped into the role of girls’ varsity head coach, succeeding Tiffany Davis in that position. Davis ran the GFS program for two seasons, so the two seniors on this year’s squad, guards Ajai DeBose and Lilly Dupuis, are working with the third head coach the team has had since their freshman year. The two 12th-graders will be the Tigers’ team co-captains this season.

With his full-time presence at the school, Lintulahti should provide continuity for the Germantown Friends program, and he’s already working with middle school coach Susan Robinson to achieve a unified approach to player development.

The new top Tiger played high school ball in his native Connecticut, and offers previous coaching experience both at the high school (boys’ head coach at Hope Charter) and collegiate (Penn State Brandywine men’s assistant coach) levels. Assistant coach Marc Whaley worked with Lintulahti at Hope Charter and has experience coaching girls’ hoops at Simons Recreation Center, and the other assistant, Justin Minter, played at Cardinal Dougherty High School and then at Shippensburg University.

Norwood Fontbonne and Germantown Academy graduate Cailin DiGiacomo, who just finished her first season at the helm of the varsity girls’ soccer team, will be the Tigers’ junior varsity basketball coach.

In addition to this year’s two seniors, the other returning players from last winter’s varsity roster are also guards, juniors Corin Grady and Maya Keren, and sophomores Gigi Guida and Andy Regli. All saw a good deal of varsity playing time last season.

At this early stage, two freshmen have already been tabbed for varsity roles. Curran McLaughlin is a soccer player whose height will come in hand down in the paint, and Tsega Afessa brings the eye-hand skills she employed as a member of the GFS tennis team this fall.

The Friends Schools League prohibits eighth-graders from playing upper school basketball, but a member of that class at GFS, Desiree Norwood, has varsity-level talent, and she could see action in some non-league games.

A number of other students who are sophomores and freshmen have come out for the sport, and time will tell if they are able to work their way onto the varsity roster.