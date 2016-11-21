Mount tennis retains AACA trophy

At the end of the 2016 tennis season, the racquetwomen of Mount St. Joseph Academy were still in possession of the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies championship trophy that they won last fall.

For the second year in a row the Magic went undefeated within the AACA and overall, rolling through the double round of league matches at 14-0 and also knocking off Plymouth Whitemarsh and Souderton High School.

The everyday line-up for the Mount featured sophomores Stow Weiss and Liz Christine and senior Julianne Dishler at first, second, and third singles, respectively. The Magic’s all-senior doubles line-up had Katie O’Sullivan and Ali Nowak positioned in the first flight, and Caroline Savage and Annagh Devitt in the second tandem.