Tour guide/bartender mixes some acting into his cocktail

by Rita Charleston

Peggy has become obsessed with the thought that her life is a play and has redecorated her living room with one wall completely blank, the “fourth wall,” representing the “audience.” Her delusion is compounded when everyone entering the room behaves as if he/she were acting in a play, even belting out Cole Porter songs accompanied by the pianist in the room.

Such is the premise of A.R. Gurney’s work “The Fourth Wall,” presented by Old Academy Players, located at 3544 Indian Queen Lane in East Falls. Directed by Annie Hnatko, the play is running through Nov. 20.

Peggy’s obsession has so concerned her husband, Roger, that he turns to theater professor Floyd to get to the bottom of this odd behavior. Making his Old Academy Players debut as Floyd is a 33-year-old North Philadelphia native, Durell Griffin. A dedicated musical theater performer, Griffin is performing in his first straight play in 10 years.

“My preference is to do musical theater,” Griffin said, “but I had worked with Annie before and knew they were looking for somebody younger to do this part. We discussed it, and I decided to do it because I was looking for more challenges. I’m so glad I did. It’s a lot of fun, and it all fell into place.”

Griffin’s love of theater started when he attended University City High School. Friends of his were in a show, so Griffin decided to audition and landed a part in “Taking A Stand,” a play about a community fighting to keep its neighborhood from being torn down.“From then on I was hooked.”

Even without any formal training, Griffin has shone in many community theaters in such musicals as “A Chorus Line,” “Urinetown” and “Seusical The Musical.” To earn the money needed to live, he worked for six or seven years as a tour guide at the Japanese House in Fairmount Park, and he now works as a bartender near his home.

“For me, the most demanding part of playing Floyd is to keep it straight and not break out into song every five minutes, although there is some music in this play,” said Griffin, “but the music is not the focal point of the play. Also demanding is the fact that Floyd is verbose. I have to say lots of really big words and give lots of speeches. Floyd is a professor, so he lectures others a lot.”

On the other hand, “I really like this play, mainly because there are some genuinely funny moments that are close to my own sense of humor. I’ve found that I love doing comedic plays and making people laugh. So much so that I think I’d like to do some more.”

Griffin admitted he’d love to do anything that gives him a chance to be on the stage, hearing the audience’s reaction and telling a story they can enjoy. “I realize this is a very competitive field, but it’s worth fighting for. I think anything close to your heart is worth the fight.”

For more information call 215-843-1109.