Beautiful music at St. Paul’s Church aids the needy

by Michael Caruso

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Chestnut Hill, hosted the second of its “Five Fridays: Concerts for Community” Nov. 11. Featuring Astral Artists Danbi Um on violin and Amy Yang at the Steinway piano, the recital of music composed by Mozart, Enescu, Chausson, Bolcom and Kreisler helped raise funds for Philadelphia Interfaith Hospitality Network and Face to Face Germantown. Both organizations provide support for those hoping to re-enter the mainstream of society by finding affordable housing and providing health services for those in need.

Um and Yang opened their program with an energetic reading of Mozart’s “Sonata in F major, K. 377.” In most of the Austrian master’s sonatas for these two instruments, it’s the piano that takes the motivational lead and the violin that soars above that sonic foundation. Yang elicited a mellow yet clear tone from the church’s vintage Steinway & Sons grand piano while Um offered sharply etched phrasing that convincingly grew more taut during the first movement’s development section.

The Sonata’s second movement is cast in the minor mode, and Um and Yang projected an appealing melancholy that seamlessly linked its string of variations. Their phrasing was notable for its tight synchronization and unaffected spontaneity. They brought the Sonata to a satisfying conclusion through playing in its third movement characterized by gracious musical gestures and elegant intensity.

Enescu’s “Sonata No. 3, Opus 25,” is cast in the musical language of the gypsies of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, often referred to in their own term as “Roma.” For the Romanian Enescu, this mostly meant employing the ancient modes still in use in the folk music heard throughout the Romanian and Hungarian lands in the years following World War I and the dismemberment of the Austro-Hungarian Empire.

The Sonata offers a winning combination of swarthy tunes and dark harmonies heard within the expanded context of classical forms and structures. Although the piano part is filled to brimming over with scads of notes, it’s still the violin that takes the lead regarding melodic presentation and thematic development. Um and Yang caught its tart lyricism and churning drama with technical polish and interpretive bite.

Chausson’s “Poeme,” Opus 25, was originally cast for violin solo and orchestra. It was heard at St. Paul’s Church in its piano reduction form and featured Um sailing through its daunting double stops and sustaining its long melodies while Yang conjured up sumptuous orchestral sonorities beneath her.

The duo delineated the swanky nostalgia of Bolcom’s “Graceful Ghost Rag Concert Variations” with idiomatic style, then turned on a dime to recall the almost forgotten romance of Kreisler’s “Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta.”

REVOLUTION

The Pennsylvania Ballet continued its 2016-17 this past weekend with a series of performances of “Revolution,” a program featuring one world premiere, one company premiere and the revival of a neo-classical masterpiece. I was joined by a full house at the Merriam Theater Sunday afternoon and came away ever more impressed by the improvements made to the level of dancing in this the third season of Angel Corella’s tenure as artistic director.

The program’s world premiere was “Chicken Bone Brain” by Brian Sanders. Inspired to a certain degree by the song, “What have they done to my song?” it’s danced more to a soundtrack than a score. Its percussive or throbbing sound effects seem to have spurred Sanders’ imagination into a world that relies on the strength of the work’s three male leads: on Sunday, Sterling Baca, Jermel Johnson and Arian Molina Soca.

The aforementioned (in the title) chicken bones are giant props hung from the ceiling and across the stage. They are utilized by the male leads and other dancers (including Germantown’s Oksana Maslova) to contort their bodies into and out of shapes that open and close, connect and disconnect until Baca seemed to disappear into thin air and utter darkness at the finale. His performance was particularly impressive, but the entire troupe, especially Johnson and Soca, danced stunningly.

The program opened with the company premiere of “The Third Light,” choreographed by David Dawson to music by Gavin Bryars. Although I felt that it went on for a tad longer than it should have, I found its swirling movements and rounded gestures to leap out beyond the score. Baca and Maslova were joined by Alexander Peters for a hypnotic rendition.

In between, Johnson and Mayara Pineiro were the leads for a splendid performance of George Balanchine’s “Square Dance.” Although you might assume that a ballet with such a name would have at its musical inception something composed by Aaron Copland, you’d be wrong. The neo-classical Balanchine chose the pre-classical (that is, baroque) music of Antonio Vivaldi and Archangelo Corelli for his score.

While the Vivaldi projected the chill of winter and the sparkle of diamonds, the Corelli offered the promise of spring and the glow of pearls. Balanchine delineated both with shimmering precision for the former and gracious refinement for the latter. Both Pineiro and Johnson danced right on the beat of the music, she like a glittering snowflake and he like an energetic aristocrat.