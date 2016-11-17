Ambler actress follows her mom to a career on the stage

by Rita Charleston

Ambler’s Act II Playhouse is currently presenting Theresa Rebeck’s contemporary drama, “Mauritius,” through Nov. 20. Directed by David Bradley, the play centers on two half-sisters sparring over rare stamps from the island of Mauritius. (Ed. Note: Don’t two half-sisters equal one whole sister?) After their mother’s death, one sister attempts to sell the stamps for a fortune and unwittingly steps into the dangerous black market of stamp collecting. There are several plot twists that are likely to keep audience members guessing.

(“Mauritius” opened on Broadway at the Biltmore Theatre on Oct. 4, 2007, and closed Nov. 25 of the same year. It was the Broadway debut for playwright Rebeck, previously a Pulitzer Prize for Drama nominee.)

Virginia native Campbell O’Hare plays Jackie, the younger sister who, believing that the stamps rightfully belong to her because she took care of her dying mother, wants to sell them. But Mary, the older sister, protests and feels the stamps are hers because they originally belonged to her grandfather.

“In the script, Rebeck kind of builds on Jackie’s dark past and the place of desperation from which she operates,” said O’Hare. “But at the same time she’s a fighter and has this ability to believe that things can change. While there’s also some real fighting, fists and all, Jackie stays strong and is not paralyzed by her past.”

O’Hare, who according to one critic, “warms audiences with her sincerity and tenderness, while her boldness in getting down and dirty leaves an unexpected kick,” added that she so related to Jackie’s character, she was willing to fight for her, “even to the point of being her fists. I like to believe that there is no character I can’t relate to, and life can be a balancing act in many ways.”

O’Hare became enamored with acting in high school when she was offered a role in “West Side Story.” She said her mother had played in the same show when she was in high school, and O’Hare decided to do it as a sort of tribute to her mother. “But I fell in love with it, and from there on I caught the bug and decided to devote myself to theater.”

Nearing graduation from Prince George High School, O’Hare started looking around for the perfect place to study. “When I was younger,” said O’Hare, now 24, “I thought the only place to study my craft and do theater was New York. But one look at Philly, and I knew that this was the perfect place for someone like me; someone who grew up in a log cabin surrounded by lots of trees in a very small town in Virginia.”

Eventually, she earned her BFA in Acting from the University of the Arts and began showing off all she had learned. Within a short time, she had won a Barrymore Award for Supporting Actress in “Rapture, Burn and Blister.” She also won a Barrymore Award nomination in the same category for her role in “The Whale.”

Today, O’Hare, a member of the Wilma’s Hot House Company, which meets once a week to do readings and workshops, earns money while serving as a restaurant hostess. Now living in South Philadelphia, O’Hare said her dream is to just continue working at her craft. “I once drove to Los Angeles, thinking that’s where I might find success. While there I discovered that the artistry is taken over by the industry. It just didn’t feel right. So I headed back to Philly, where I was offered lots of opportunities to keep working. And I fell in love with the city all over again.”

Act II Playhouse is located at 56 E. Butler Pike in Ambler. For tickets, call 215-654-0200.