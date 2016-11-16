Susan E. Marshall, lawyer

Susan E. Marshall, 71, a lawyer, died Nov. 8 of ovarian cancer at her home in Chestnut Hill.

Mrs. Marshall had worked for nearly 20 years as an attorney for the New Hampshire legislature. The author of a history of the New Hampshire constitution, she travelled to several former Soviet republics to assist in explaining the function of legislatures in a democracy.

Born in Wakefield, Mich., she was a graduate of Michigan State University. As a Fulbright scholar, she studied at Bonn University in Germany and subsequently earned a Master’s degree in German from the University of Pennsylvania. She received her law degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas; a daughter, Laura Marshall; a son, Andrew Marshall; and a grandson.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov.18, at Christ Ascension Lutheran Church, 8300 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill. Interment will be at the cemetery of St. Paul’s School, Concord, N.H., at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to Christ Ascension Lutheran Church and to St. James School, Philadelphia (stjamesphila.org). – WF