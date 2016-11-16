New boutique opens in Chestnut Hill

by Sue Ann Rybak

Keia Chesson, 42, owner of TC Unlimited, 8113 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill, said she has always loved shopping and searching for just the right accessory to tie an outfit together. TC Unlimited, which celebrated its grand opening on Nov. 12, sells trendy, high fashion and classy boutique clothes, handbags and jewelry.

“Adding the right accessory can change the entire look of an outfit,” said Chesson, who works as a financial counselor and health benefit specialist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“It should be unique, of high quality and look authentic,“ the mother of three boys said nonchalantly. “My passion for fashion led me here, a TC Unlimited was born from my love of shopping and the thrill of finding a bargain. Initially, I began by buying just a few unique pieces of clothing for myself. Not long after that, my family and friends were asking me where I bought my clothes.

“I began my business in 2005 by selling unique pieces of jewelry and handbags online and at trade shows, hospitals, festivals, and conferences.”

Chesson, who has a bachelosr degree in business management, said she decided to open a brick-and-mortar store earlier this year.

“I wanted to create a store that offers a designer inspired creations without the designer price,” she said. “A friend and Chestnut Hill alum, who did extensive research on entrepreneurship and the best places to launch a small business, suggested I opened a business in Chestnut Hill. Since then, it has been a roller coaster of good things. The customers, neighbors and other store owners have been very welcoming. I met a lot of new clientele on Saturday and I am looking forward to participating in Stag and Doe nights.”

Martha Sharkey, executive director of the Chestnut Hill Business District, said the Chestnut Hill Business Association is “excited to welcome Keia Chesson and TC Unlimited to the Chestnut Hill Business Community.”

“The opening of her clothing and accessories boutique on the Avenue is a testament to the expanding selection of independent retailers and, more specifically, women’s apparel options throughout Chestnut Hill,” she said.

For more information about TC Unlimited visit www.tc-unlimited.com.