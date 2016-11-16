Multi-faith service to mark Thanksgiving

Members of various faith communities will gather in Northwest Philadelphia on Nov. 23 to give thanks together on the Eve of Thanksgiving Day.

With a theme of gratitude and abundance, the faith traditions will unite in their common bonds while making room for one another’s differences. Jewish, Christian, Hindu and Buddhist communities and individuals have already joined, and others are continuing to be invited to the table.

This evening service of prayers will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Germantown Mennonite Church, 21 West Washington Lane in Germantown. Visit the Facebook event www.facebook.com/events/659655727528127/ or call 215-247-7466 for more information.

Participating faith communities and representatives include Church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal, Germantown Mennonite Church, Christ Ascension Lutheran, Germantown Jewish Center, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Chestnut Hill United Church, First United Methodist Church of Germantown, Trinity Lutheran Church of Germantown, Summit Presbyterian Church, the Rev. Scott Robinson and Llama Coulter.