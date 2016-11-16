Leaf removal to commence in December for Chestnut Hill

The Streets Department’s 2016 Philly Leaf and Recycling Program will begin on Monday, Nov. 7 and will run through Saturday, Dec. 17. The program is one of several services provided by the Streets Department to honor the City’s on-going commitment to recycling by helping to reduce the amount of materials that reach the waste stream.

Bagged leaves set curbside will not be recycled and taken as rubbish. Bagged leaf drop-off will be offered city wide on Saturdays (with the exception of the Saturdays following Veteran's Day and Thanksgiving Holidays) at 23 designated locations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the duration of the program.

In Chestnut Hill, bagged leaves will be collected at Gravers Lane and Seminole Avenue.

Mechanical leaf collection will be provided as a supplement to bagged collections in areas known to have a heavy accumulation of leaves. The mechanical leaf collection operation will include leaf blowers, mechanical sweepers, and leaf loaders. Mechanical collection crews will concentrate their efforts in designated boundaries each week, following a strategic schedule to maximize efficiency and productivity.

Mechanical leaf collection in Northwest Philadelphia will begin on Dec. 5.

Follow these tips for mechanical leaf collection:

1. All leaves should be raked and ready for collection by 7 a.m. the day of mechanical collection. Rake leaves into the street by the curb’s edge (piling is not necessary).

2. If possible, move your vehicle to an off-street parking location on your scheduled collection day, so crews can remove leaves along the curb line.

3. Residents in mechanical areas can also drop-off bagged leaves.

4. Mechanical collection crews will visit routes only once. Residents are urged to sweep and bag any remaining leaves and take them to any bagged drop-off locations or Sanitation Convenience Center.

5. The Streets Department does not provide biodegradable bags. Residents may purchase them at their local home improvement stores.

6. No collection will occur on a city holiday.