Joy Shuler Harbeson– born May 29, 1929, Philadelphia. Passed away October 24 at her home in W. Mt. Airy. Graduate of Friends Select School, 1947, and Brown University, 1951. Received an award in 2007 from the Neighborhood Interfaith Movementfor her “valued working as a peacemaker.” Worked for many years for Citizens for Global Solutions, formerly the World Federalists Association, and the American Friends Service Committee. Survived by her children, Laurie, John and Tim Harbeson, her son-in-law, Michael Lazrus, her daughter-in-law, Buffy Miller, her grandchildren, Jason, Chloe and Jesse Lazrus and Lark Harbeson, and preceded in death by her husband, Paul Harbeson, and her sister, Doria Lohnes. Memorial Service at St. Paul’s Church, 22 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Chestnut Hill, Saturday, November 19, 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made, in Joy’s name, to the Keystone State Boychoir, C/O CY Choirs, 35 W. Chelten Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144.