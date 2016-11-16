The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12.

Nov. 8. Theft on the 500 block of West Willow Grove Ave. At approximately 6 p.m., the Sous chef told police that someone took $100 from cash box and $300 from the metal safe that was inside the kitchen office. There were no signs of forced entry. No surveillance cameras. Valued at $400.

Nov. 9. Theft on the 8400 block of Germantown Avenue. At approximately 11:50 a.m., a cashier told police that while she was distracted by a woman customer. Later, she realized 6 brown leather coats and 12 dark Alpaca scarves were missing. No surveillance cameras in the store. The items are valued at $6,660.

Nov. 9. Theft on the 200 block of East Willow Grove Avenue. The owner of a 2010 Jeep told police that between 6 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 9, an unknown person removed the following items from his vehicle: one iPad, one coach bag, and his PNC debit card, Social Security card, car registration and insurance card. There was no sign of forced entry. The items are valued at $1,000.

Nov. 10. Theft on the 200 block of West Highland Street. On Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m., a resident told police that an unknown person removed three animal traps from her drive way.

Nov. 11. Theft on the 500 block of West Chestnut Hill Avenue. At approximately 10 a.m., a woman told police that an unknown person broke the rear passenger side window and took reusable shopping bags. Valued at $60.

Nov. 12. Robbery with handgun on the 350 block of East Willow Grove at approximately 3:45 a.m. A man told police that he was about to get in his vehicle when an unknown man walked up to him with a silver 22 automatic and demanded money and his wallet. Stolen was one wallet, one Samsung cell phone, $500 in cash and several I.D. cards. The man fled southbound on Crittenden. The items are valued at $1,000.

Summary: Nine crimes for the week – one armed robbery, six thefts from vehicles and two thefts.

If you have been a victim of a crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410. For more information call the 14th District Police District at 215-686-3388.