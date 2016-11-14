A WEAVERS WAY HOLIDAY POP-UP SHOP

November 15 – December 31

Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (closed Mondays)

in the The Garage, 542 Carpenter Lane (across from the Mt. Airy store)

For six weeks — and six weeks only! — 542 Carpenter Lane will house Weavers Way Mercantile, a convivial holiday outpost for the eco-conscious nester.

This seasonal pop-up marketplace will offer housekeeping accessories, kitchen tools, urban homesteading supplies, great gifts and tons of DIY inspiration for sustainable living. See www.weaversway.coop/mercantile for just a few examples.

In partnership with LandHealth Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring our native ecology, Weavers Way Mercantile will also offer an expanded selection of Christmas trees and holiday greens alongside LHI’s unique native-plant decorations and garden gear.

Visit us to browse the goods and enjoy special happenings, workshops and discussions. Check out the Co-op’s Online Event Calendar (www.weaversway.coop/events) for details.