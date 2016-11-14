SCH hosts forum for the intellectually curious

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy will co-host the Philadelphia-region Scholar Search Educational Forum this weekend, Saturday, November 19.

The Scholar Search Educational Forum is a free educational event open to intellectually curious kids in grades 4–12 as well as their parents. During this all-day forum, attendees may choose from a range of topics, presentations, and interactive workshops that engage and support students and parents in exciting ways.

In addition to subject matter experts from the Academy of Natural Sciences and National Museum of American Jewish History, several SCH teachers will be presenting on topics of interest throughout the day—including fascinating presentations on becoming digitally skilled, a writer’s workshop that uses the Wissahickon as a muse, a WWI history lesson as told through the personal letters and photographs of a Philadelphia man who was in the trenches, and a presentation on mixing modern art with modern tech. With more than 20 presentations taking place throughout the day, there’s something for everyone.

This is a free event open to the public but registration is limited.