SCH girls make late charge to PAIS finals

by Tom Utescher

Despite turning in a final figure of 4-7-1 in Inter-Ac League soccer competition, the girls of Springside Chestnut Hill Academy did enough to earn the fifth seed in the Pennsylvania Independent Schools tournament and wrest an opening round win from number 12 George School, 3-0.

Looking for redemption after their regular season ended in disappointing fashion with last Monday’s 5-0 loss to visiting Penn Charter, the Blue Devils regrouped and began to play some of their best soccer of the fall. They saw a 1-0 lead vanish on Tuesday against fourth-seeded Friends Central (a traditionally strong team in the Friends Schools League), but then got by the Phoenix in a 4-1 penalty kick session.

Two days later the Devils faced the same PC team that had given them a drubbing on Monday. SCH went from leaking five goals to sealing the cage for a shutout, winning 1-0 thanks to junior Emily McNesby’s free kick just before halftime.

That earned Springside Chestnut Hill a trip out to Immaculata University this Wednesday for a 5:30 PM championship match against Westtown School. Westtown, the FSL runner-up and the seventh seed for the PAIS playoffs, overpowered number three Baldwin School, 5-0, in the other semifinal match last Thursday. In a regular-season game, SCH defeated Westtown, 3-2, but that was way back in late September.

Under first-year coach Maria Kosmin, SCH started the season 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the Inter-Ac. The Blue Devils’ pace slowed in the middle of the season, and then they lost their last four regular-season matches. That slide started with a 1-0 setback at Germantown Friends, where injuries early in the game ended the season for two starters, junior veteran Destiny Rogers and freshman scoring threat Madison Niebish.

Larger-scale losses to Episcopal Academy (4-0) and Penn Charter followed, along with a 2-1 defeat dealt by Agnes Irwin, a team the Devils had tied earlier.

Just before the loss to PC ended the regular season, SCH had managed a 3-0 first-round win over George School in the PAIS tournament, but the Devils knew that they’d need to step up their game if they wanted to redeem themselves by advancing at least another round or so into the Indy Schools tournament.

After the big-ticket loss last Monday to PC, a win which clinched the Inter-Ac title for the Quakers, SCH’s Kosmin said, “I think giving up five goals on our own field and then seeing them celebrate the league championship didn’t go down well with our girls, and it pumped them up for the next time. From the first game with Penn Charter (a 2-1 loss), we knew they weren’t five goals better than us. There were just some things that we needed to tighten up, in general.”

Next up was Friends Central, a team which SCH had beaten 3-1 in the regular season. A marker by McNesby gave the Blue Devils the lead at halftime, but with three minutes to go in regulation the Phoenix scored to tie the game at 1-1. The contest proceeded through overtime play into penalty kicks, where SCH won 4-1 thanks to boots by sophomores Nayah Moore (a former FC student) and Kylie Quinn, junior Grace Rorke, and McNesby.

McNesby related, “On Monday [against Penn Charter] I noticed our energy just wasn’t there, but it was back on Tuesday for Friends Central.”

Coach Kosmin said, “I think the fact that it went to PK’s and we came out on top made them even more excited about the whole thing.”

Her sophomore goalie, Sena Houessou-Adin, agreed, saying, “When we won against Friends Central on kicks, I think we all got the feeling ‘we can do this.’ ”

The SCH keeper revealed that two days later at PC, “We came out with the feeling that this is a team we can beat. We lost to them twice and we didn’t want that to happen again.”

McNesby concurred, “Our team just went into it thinking ‘they’re not beating us three times.’ Penn Charter is a team that works hard and has a lot of talented players, but today we just really wanted it, and we didn’t let down and we kept the mistakes to a minimum.”

Penn Charter, which had knocked off eighth-seeded Shipley on Wednesday, 1-0, attacked early and got off the first shot of Thursday’s game.

It was fired from long range by sophomore Emma Maley and was easily saved by Houessou-Adin. The SCH keeper was focusing on a game plan developed for her team’s second match of the week against Penn Charter.

“In the game on Monday most of the goals they scored were either off of rebounds or at times when we weren’t stepping up on them to keep their forwards from getting clean shots,” she pointed out. “I knew I had to keep the ball in my hands when I got it, and I kept telling the girls ‘Step up, step up on them.’ Also, I punted the ball out wide so they wouldn’t get it in the middle and come straight back down.”

McNesby added, “When Penn Charter went on offense, we tried to keep the ball towards the corners because their shooters are dangerous up top. We were talking and just working together well today.”

Speaking of Grace Rorke, a strong and tall junior veteran, Coach Kosmin explained, “We moved Grace into the back from her usual place at center mid. She’s so consistent we knew that by having her there we could get balls out of the back.”

After Maley’s opening shot, she and other Quakers sent the ball high or wide on some subsequent attempts. Midway through the half, McNesby put the ball in play on a corner kick, but a volley in the box by Moore was saved by PC’s senior goalie, Mireyah Davis. A little later, McNesby sent in another nice cross from the right side in real-time play, but she found no teammates near the far post, and PC took the play to the other end of the pitch.

Once more, PC’s Maley struck the ball hard from the outside, but Houessou-Adin deflected it outside of the goal frame and on the subsequent corner kick, a shot by Charter was fired way too high.

With three-and-a-half minutes left, the Quakers cleared the ball out of their box on an SCH corner kick, but now the visitors kept the play in their offensive half.

Eventually, a PC foul gave the Blue Devils a direct kick from about eight yards past the 18, a bit left of center. McNesby drilled the ball inside the right post, and the only goal of the afternoon was on the board with a minute and 17 seconds left in the first half.

“Emily putting in that shot was absolutely clutch,” Kosmin said of the University of Tennessee recruit. “She put it right where she wanted it, and no keeper’s getting that ball.”

“It’s just been a lot of practice; I’ve been working on those,” the junior said. “When they set up their wall I saw that the goalie was more toward one side, so I had to hit it to the far corner, and I did.”

For the PAIS tournament games one of PC’s top scorers this fall, eighth-grader Kait Haughey, was ineligible due to her age, but no one doubted that Penn Charter still had more than enough firepower to overcome a one-goal halftime deficit during the second 40 minutes. But it didn’t happen.

“They’re very dangerous in the box and on restarts, and they never stop going after the ball when it’s near the cage,” the Blue Devils’ Kosmin explained. “Preparing for this game, we stressed to the girls that you don’t leave your mark and you keep aware of where the ball is until the keeper has it. We also wanted to limit the corner kicks that we gave up and we did a pretty good job, but they still got enough near the end that it made me nervous.”

The play in the first 15 minutes of the second period was defense-oriented in nature, with both teams allowing few solid offensive opportunities in their own half. With a little under two-dozen minutes to go, PC’s high-scoring junior, Gi DeMarco, launched a shot from near the endline that SCH deflected into the outside of the left net panel, and on the resulting corner kick Houessou-Adin grabbed the ball directly out of the air.

Soon after that, SCH’s Moore shot a little bit over the crossbar at the other end. Back downfield, DeMarco penetrated on the dribble from the left flank but was cut off by Rorke, and a little later Houessou-Adin picked off one of the many serves toward the goal by the Quakers. As the clock dropped from 10 to nine minutes the Blue Devils’ keeper weathered two PC corners.

SCH sent a ball through for a charging Moore, but Charter junior Mackenzie Listman, who’d been swapped for Davis in goal at the half, was able to scoop up the ball safely. With a tad over six minutes to go, DeMarco targeted the upper right corner of the SCH cage, but couldn’t find the mark.

In addition to Rorke, senior Jazmin Contreras, and other defenders in the middle for SCH, sophomore Mo’ne Davis was doing a good job slowing the Quakers’ attempts to advance down their right wing. In fact, the Blue Devils were putting out a true “team” effort.

With the ticker down near the one-minute mark, Maley airmailed a PC corner kick into the box, but the ball was a little too high and far from the goal, and when DeMarco strained to get her head on it, the ball caromed away from the net rather than toward it. Seconds, later the Blue Devils were celebrating an outcome that had seemed unlikely, but which they had believed they could achieve.