PC girls clinch league crown one game early

by Tom Utescher

With one league game still ahead on the schedule, the girls of Penn Charter clinched the Inter-Ac soccer title outright last Monday afternoon with a 5-0 victory at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy. The game-winning goal was the first of two for Giovanna “Gi” DeMarco, a junior who has made a verbal commitment to play for Wake Forest University.

“Gi is a veteran who has been playing since eighth grade,” noted fourth-year PC head coach Darci Borski. “She’s our most experienced soccer player and she’s having her best season this year.”

PC opened the league with a 2-1 loss during a late-September visit to defending Inter-Ac champ Episcopal Academy. Charter won the rematch on its own field, 2-0, but EA remained the Quakers’ closest rival in the league.

“Episcopal’s a really good team, and from there we learned from our mistakes and made some adjustments,” Borski said. “In our league anything can happen and every game matters.”

Episcopal, however, had suffered a total of three losses in the Inter-Ac by the time that the Quakers arrived at Springside Chestnut Hill last Monday with a league tally of 9-1. All Charter would have to do to clinch the 2016 title outright was to avoid losing both that day’s match and the one scheduled for Saturday at Germantown Academy.

Even a tie at SCH would’ve done the trick, but Borski said her team didn’t want to simply coast to the title.

“The girls were fired up and they played very well today,” the Quakers’ commander commented. “I’m proud of the effort they gave all season.”

On Monday the host Blue Devils turned in a stronger defensive effort in the first half than they had in their first game with PC, trailing only 1-0 at the half instead of 2-0. With 16:10 remaining, DeMarco put Penn Charter on the board, firing from around the 18-yard-line a little right of center to just inside the right post of the Devils’ den.

In the teams’ first meeting almost a full month earlier, SCH had rebounded in the second half, scoring one goal and coming close to tying the contest in the waning moments before falling, 2-1.

“The first time we created a number of chances that we didn’t finish,” PC’s Borski said. “The big difference today was that we took advantage of more of our scoring opportunities.”

From out of a crowd in front of the Blue Devils’ goal, senior Lexi Hnatkowsky scored the visitors’ first goal of the second period, and the count remained 2-0 until less than 15 minutes remained in the game. With 13:30 to go the Blue Devils cleared the ball out of the box on the ground, but Quakers sophomore Ally Paul gained control of it on the right side and blasted the ball back toward the goal and in.

DeMarco’s second goal of the afternoon made it 4-0, then with two minutes left freshman Sara Shipon locked in the final tally of 5-0. Soon after that, the Quakers were celebrating a championship.

Penn Charter had headed into the season with a strong group of quad-captains.

Hnatkowsky, Brigitte Gutpelet, and Macaul Mellor are all veteran multi-sport athletes, and Mellor had already announced her intentions to play lacrosse at Colorado College. The fourth team leader, DeMarco, had earned a starting role for the Quakers as an eighth-grader.

Borski praised all of her six seniors, including Mireyah Davis, Alex Kuper, and Mary Jane McGlinchey.

“My seniors this year have been one of the best groups I’ve ever had as a coach.” Borski affirmed. “We had a really experienced group who helped our younger players.”

Like DeMarco and others before and after her, PC had an eighth grader this fall who established herself as a full-fledged varsity player right away. Kait Haughey stepped onto the field and immediately started putting in goals, and her output was particularly important early in the season when DeMarco was sidelined for several contests to observe concussion protocol.

There were also seven freshmen on the varsity roster, making that the largest class represented on the team.

“We had our growing pains, for sure, with a lot of young players,” Borski revealed. “I think it took us four or five games into the league for things to click and for our system to really work. Everybody knows their role now, and they’re doing a great job.”

The team did not lack experience in the goal cage, though, where Davis, the senior, shared time with junior Mackenzie Listman. Both girls had been in goal for the Quakers as freshmen when PC won the Pennsylvania Independent Schools championship in 2013 and 2014. Rather than splitting halves, they alternated playing full games in league competition. Listman was in goal at SCH last week.

“They both have had an unbelievable season and I’m very confident with either one in the goal,” Borski said.

Asked how she would describe her Quakers to a soccer-saavy person who hadn’t actually seen them play, Borski responded, “I’d say that the team was solid in every single position this year. We had a very tough, fast defense, a really creative midfield, and forwards who could create chances and finish. I would say we’re dangerous.”

UPDATE – The Quakers finished with a 10-2 league mark and an overall record of 17-4 following Saturday’s GA-PC Day loss at Germantown Academy. On the same day runner-up Episcopal collected a 3-0 win over Agnes Irwin to end up with a figure of 9-3 in league play.

The GA Patriots were able to finish with a winning record in the Inter-Ac at 6-5-1 with their 5-2 victory on Saturday. Freshman Kiley Kergides converted twice on free kicks and seniors Jamie Hermance and Brynn Skelly and junior Mackenzie Pluck also found the net for the Pats. DeMarco and sophomore Emma Maley were the scorers for Penn Charter.