PC boys soccer wins league, makes PAIS finals

What might have been the final week of boys’ soccer competition for Penn Charter turned into the penultimate week, as 1-0 wins over Springside Chestnut Hill Academy on Tuesday and Kiski School on Thursday moved the Quakers into this Wednesday’s Pennsylvania Independent Schools championship game at Immaculata University (7:30 PM).

Even the match against SCH was a non-league contest, but Charter did play an official Inter-Ac game against Germantown Academy on Saturday. Going in, the Quakers had been tied with Episcopal Academy atop the league standings, but goals by freshman Jude Schorr-Parks and senior Christian Lemmo fueled a 2-0 PC win while EA lost its final league contest at Haverford School, 1-2. Senior Conrad Williams was named game MVP at GA as the Quakers claimed sole possession of the 2016 Inter-Ac crown with a 7-2-1 record.

In the PAIS tournament, Penn Charter and Springside Chestnut Hill converged in the quarterfinals when each team won its opening round match by a single goal. Just looking at the seeded numbers, number three PC had a surprisingly difficult time moving past the 14th seed, Barrack Hebrew Academy, 2-1. Number six SCH justified its placement ahead of 11th-seeded Shipley with a 1-0 win.

In the first PC-SCH bout on October 14, Charter led several times, but the Blue Devils rallied with quick strikes to take a 3-2 decision. That gave the Quakers an unenviable 1-2-1 record in Inter-Ac competition, but it was the last time they would give up more than one goal in a game as the defense became more stingy with Williams (who will play for the University of Rhode Island) and junior Connor Sullivan anchoring the middle of the back row in front of Jennings.

PC coach Bob DiBenedetto, now in his ninth season with the team, also praised the work of senior Dylan Schwartz as the Quakers compensated for the absence of three other defenders who had been lost to injury early in the season.

“Our defense has been our strong point most of the year even though we lost those three guys,” DiBenedetto said, noting that sophomore E.T. Cripe and junior Matt Kestenbaum had to take on more defense-oriented roles, and that freshman Anthony Ciarrocchi stepped up in this area, as well. Jennings has been in goal for almost every game, but sophomore Kyle Early appeared in two of the team’s shut-out victories.

After the loss at SCH in mid-October, Charter won its rematch with the Blue Devils in overtime, 2-1, and also reversed the score of an early loss to Episcopal (2-0), a club which had started the league 3-0.

Even with only one win in the first four games, DiBenedetto believed his squad could still finish high in the league.

“I had a record in mind that I thought would win the league this year, and a win at GA at the end gives us that same record.” he revealed.

“The teams are all good and people were bound to knock each other off. You’ve just got to stick with your game plan and pick up points wherever you can.”

In last Tuesday’s Indy Schools quarterfinal against the Blue Devils, the Quakers created a number of scoring chances in the first half and finally got on the board with nine minutes to go, when Jacobs dribbled through several defenders to score what would become the game-winning goal.

It appeared that PC probably should have scored a few more times in the opening period, and that would’ve eased the minds of the home fans, who saw the visitors raise their game in the second stanza and come close to netting an equalizer on several occasions.

The Quakers’ coach admitted, “It’s been one of our biggest issues, that we create a lot of chances and then we struggle at times to finish. I think Max Jacobs is the best forward in the league, but he gets beat up all the time because of it. I think there’s a little bit of a fatigue factor late in some games.”

Still, one goal by the senior striker proved to be enough to move PC past SCH, and also to knock off number two Kiski on a cross-state trip to the Pittsburgh area two days later. The Quakers had endured and made it all the way through to the championship game.