Mount hockey falls hard in state quarterfinals

by Tom Utescher

“Ask them all where’s Donegal, it’s still a mystery.” — Blackthorn

When they first learned that their field hockey team would be facing Donegal High School in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class AA state tournament, some members of the Mount St. Joseph Academy community thought the Magic’s opponent was coming from several hundred miles to the west in the Westmoreland County town of Donegal.

It turned out that this was a team located east of Harrisburg within the Donegal School District in Mount Joy, Pa. At any rate, Saturday’s game was to be played less than 50 miles from Mount St. Joe’s at Twin Valley High School near Morgantown.

The Donegal Indians were undefeated and were the champions of PIAA District 3, and there was a good reason for this, as the District 1 runner-up Mount squad discovered.

The Indians, who had won their league by beating a traditionally strong Class AAA program, Penn Manor, slapped three goals on the scoreboard during the first nine minutes of last weekend’s contest, then continued on to lead 7-1 at halftime and 10-1 at the final whistle.

“You’ve gotta keep ’em out and you’ve gotta put ’em in – that’s the game,” Mount St. Joe head coach Tina Reinprecht noted after the game. “They’re a very talented team, and their key players are very, very skilled and physically strong.”

Donegal improved to 27-0 and would continue on to a quarterfinal meeting with a member of the Mount’s own Athletic Association of Catholic Academies, Villa Maria. Villa had won the AACA crown, but then was upset in the District 1 semifinals by Merion Mercy, which is led by first year-coach and 2005 Penn Charter graduate Margaretha Ehret.

In the league campaign, the Magic lost twice to Villa, and had recorded a tie and a win against Merion. Merion had also lost twice to the Villa Hurricanes and thus finished third in the AACA behind number two Mount St. Joe.

PC alum Ehret got her team fine-tuned for the postseason, though, and after knocking off Villa in the District 1 semifinals, the Golden Bears beat the Mounties in the championship game, 3-1. Still, the Magic were the second seed that came out of the district into the 16-team state tournament.

Until the recent readjustments the PIAA made to its school classification system, Mount St. Joe, the most populous of the Catholic Academies, had been lumped in with the largest public high schools in the triple-A section. With two of its own formidable league rivals and teams like longtime Wilkes Barre-area powers Crestwood High School and James M. Coughlin waiting for them in the double-A class, the Mount really wasn’t switching to a less competitive division at all, Coach Reinprecht pointed out.

The Mount opened up in the state tourney with a 5-1 victory over the fifth seed out of District 3, Lampeter Strasburg. Senior Margot Biamon and sophomore Julianna Kratz gave the Magic a 2-0 lead before their rivals got on the board, then a marker by junior Natalie McNamara made it 3-1 for halftime. Kratz scored again after the break, and junior Grace Wallis tacked on the fifth point.

Donegal advanced to meet the Mount by virtue of a 4-1 victory over the five seed from District 1, West Chester Henderson. Back in the District tournament, Henderson lost to West Chester East, which then fell to the Mount in the semifinals by a 4-1 tally.

The Magic’s mentor, Reinprecht, knew how dangerous a team Donegal was, and planned to play a ball-possession game to disarm the sticks of the Indians.

Another objective, the coach said, was to “execute when we were down in our offensive third – pop one in and see how [Donegal] would respond to being down a goal.”

She saw some things she liked in the early stages of the match, observing “In the first 10 minutes our possession looked good, and we got some threatening balls in the circle.”

The problem was that during that span the Indians did more than just threaten, and they didn’t need to spend a lot of time with the ball in order to whack it into the MSJ backboard.

About 50 seconds in, the Magic’s McNamara launched the first shot of the game from a sharp angle on the right side of the circle, sending the ball into the outside of the near wall of the goalcage. Soon after that the Magic earned a penalty corner, but were unable to execute a clean stop and shot high in the circle.

The Indians took the play to the other end of the field, earning a corner after MSJ senior goalie Gabby Egan (just back in the cage after an illness) logged the first of her four saves. After the insertion, Donegal sent the ball from high right to low left, and with four minutes and nine seconds elapsed sophomore Mackenzie Allessie put away the opening goal with an assist from senior Rachel Robinson. Next year Robinson will be playing at the University of Virginia, where she’ll be joined in the fall of 2018 by the Mount’s Wallis.

The Mount made a rush in a quest for the equalizer, but when McNamara carried the ball into the circle on the left side and crossed it to the right post, Kratz could not quite get the tip-in.

Instead, the Indians took the play back down into the Mount St. Joe circle, where on the left side sophomore Amanda Beck was allowed to wind up and let fly. She deposited the goal that would become the game-winner exactly seven minutes into the game, and less than two minutes later she scored again, approaching from the left side once more.

After an MSJ corner play broke down midway through the period, Princeton-bound senior Marge Lynch (a Norwood Fontbonne Academy grad) dribbled toward the cage through the left circle but could not get her stick solidly on the ball when she tried to shoot.

With eight-and-a-half minutes and seven minutes remaining in the half, Donegal added a fourth and a fifth goal, with Allessie scoring both times off of assists from Beck. The talented young Allessie made her presence felt in all sections of the field.

The Mount’s Reinprecht remarked, “She’s obviously a playmaker. They go to her to get their corners, they go to her to control the middle. We didn’t have anybody that could contain her.”

After another 10th-grader, Cayla Homsher, deposited a sixth goal for the Indians 70 seconds after they notched their fifth, the Magic were at least able to rule out a shut-out defeat. McNamara controlled the ball low in the circle outside of the right post, and fired across into the far side of the goal with 3:45 left in the opening period.

That marker was answered by Alsessie’s fourth goal just under a minute later, and halftime arrived with a 7-1 tally.

At that point, Reinprect explained, “the shock was over; we got down really quickly. We just said let’s regroup and bring our best game in the second half. Then in the middle of the second half we started giving kids an opportunity to get on the field, give seniors who might not play that much a bunch of opportunities to get some touches. We wanted to give our two young goalies an opportunity to get some experience in a state game.”

The senior keeper, Egan, had already been relieved late in the first half by sophomore Maeve McCarthy, who recorded six saves before turning over the cage to classmate Claire Maguire for the last few minutes of the game.

Donegal added three more points in the second stanza, courtesy of Allessie, Beck, and junior Grace Miller. The Indians’ junior goalie, Katie Jean (who has made a verbal commitment to Wake Forest University) was credited with five saves. Donegal ended up with advantages of 20-9 in shots, and 15-6 in penalty corners.

Overall, Donegal displayed the kind of stick skills that can rarely be achieved by a team that does not spend a lot of time playing on artificial turf. The coach of another District 3 coach on hand confirmed that in their part of the state, even middle school girls are given opportunities to train on turf, but that’s something that Mount St. Joseph varsity still does not have.

NOTES: The host school for Saturday’s games, Twin Valley, won the Class AA state championship in 2015, but the team lost several players to Division I college programs, and this season they were knocked out in the first round of States by Crestwood. Crestwood topped West Chester East on Saturday, 5-1, to move into the semifinal round against Merion Mercy, which handled Bonner Prendergast High School, 4-0, in a another quarterfinal bout. Taking the field at Twin Valley right after the Mount-Donegal match, Villa Maria lined up a meeting with the Indians by bouncing out District 4 champ Sellinsgrove, 5-1.