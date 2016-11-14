Eleven SCH students to continue athletic careers at college

At Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, 11 students chose the start of the NCAA’s National Letter of Intent early signing period last Wednesday to announce the names of the institutions where they plan to continue their athletic careers.

Front row L-R: Matt Rahill (Maryland/Lacrosse); Mason Rode (Bucknell/Lacrosse); Grace McKeon (Providence/Swimming); Amanda Miller (Villanova/Crew); Gabe Smithline (Lafayette/Lacrosse).

Back row L-R: Girls’ Athletic Director Tina O’Malley; Head of School Dr. Stephen Druggan; Lucas Stauffer (George Washington/Squash); Zane Jeka (George Washington/Squash); Christopher Alleyne (Maryland/Baseball); Ryan Murray (Richmond/Lacrosse); Brendan Clark (Wagner/Lacrosse); Boys’ Athletic Director Mike DelGrande. Not pictured: Malcolm Glendinning (Boston U./Lacrosse).