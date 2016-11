A SWEET NATURE: Patch is a young male, 1-3 years old, who was rescued in Germantown. He is timid with strangers and other cats but takes on the role of "doting uncle" when kittens come near. He plays and grooms and teaches manners. He has blossomed into a sweet natured male who would love a forever home of his own. He's tested, microchipped and totally vetted. More information at BrendasCatRescue.com or 215-872-1636.