What’s behind ‘The Fourth Wall?’ Answer in East Falls

by Hugh Hunter

“The Fourth Wall,” now running at Old Academy Players in East Falls, is a quizzical comedy that entertains you by asking playful questions about the meaning and direction of theater. In case you are wondering, the “fourth wall” is the imaginary barrier that allows the audience to peek in on the actors like flies on the wall.

Theater obsesses Peggy, a middle-aged woman who lives with her husband Roger in suburban New York. Her children are grown, and as an empty nester she faces her mid-life crisis by transforming her living room into a stage, merging drama and life.

She turns all the furniture around so that everything in her living room faces the “fourth wall.” Husband Roger believes Peggy is losing her grip. He invites an old family friend, Julia, to intervene and later calls in a quirky drama professor, Dr. Floyd Lesser, for a “second opinion”.

Peggy’s crisis mirrors that of playwright A.R.Gurney. He is best known for comedies of manners, concerned with upper middle class WASPs and their sense of decline. While in middle-age himself, he wrote “Fourth” as an avant-garde exploration.

In a set-up reminiscent of playwright Pirandello, these people believe their lives are a drama plot. “Fourth” is full of theater insider jokes. When Peggy has paranoid thoughts about being persecuted by George W. Bush supporters, Julia calls it a “jeopardy,” a dangerous complication that raises stakes for a character.

The theatrical conceit that “life is a play” is contagious. You become acutely aware that you are a member of the audience, participating in the creation of a play. You almost feel that the furniture in Director Annie Hnatko’s posh living room is staring at you.

The nature of the script places burdens on the actors. As Peggy, Michele Loor Nicolay maintains a consistent tone of being so on edge she could snap at any time. It contrasts perfectly with the performance of Sarah Labov as Julia, always flirtatious or histrionic in a carefree way.

Durell Griffin makes a later entrance as professor Lesser, a send-up of the university nerd who confuses life with academia. Only Roger has some distance from the theater trope; Elliott Rotman plays him as a worried, if somewhat feckless, husband.

Props play a special role. Julia comically plays around with magazines and a mirror. When plot development stalls, the characters mark time by taking turns at singing songs, all to the accompaniment of a player piano in the corner programmed to crank out Cole Porter tunes that you have never heard before.

But the plot thickens! Unpredictable relationships develop between these wacky adults. And heroine Peggy comes up with an answer to the big question in the grand finale: Will this play be a Noel Coward comedy of manners, or make a dramatic political statement like Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House?” Turns out, the improbable answer is both.

Old Academy Players is located at 3540-44 Indian Queen Lane. “The Fourth Wall” will run through Nov 20. Reservations available at 215-843-1109 or oldacademyplayers.org.