Stunning area exhibit: ‘We are connected to animals’

by Len Lear

It’s not unusual for young people to boomerang from one career path to another before they decide on one particular direction. And even then, many people change careers in their 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond. But Laura Zajac, now 31, never hesitated for a minute on her future profession while growing up in North Wales.

“Throughout my entire life, it was evident that being an artist was my calling,” Laura said last week in an interview. “In kindergarten, I had a special part in the school play as ‘the artist.’ In 8th grade, I was voted ‘most likely to be a famous artist.’ I knew art would be a difficult career path, so when I started college, I was undecided between veterinary medicine and art. The summer after freshman year, I won some sand sculpture contest down the shore, and it became crystal clear.”

We discovered Laura’s world-class animal paintings at 245 North, a collective gallery at 245 N. Keswick Ave. in Glenside’s Keswick Village, where they are currently on exhibit with the works of other local artists until the end of November.

Laura went to Archbishop Wood High School and Penn State University, where she perfected her style.

“My college art professors were supportive,” she said, “but the art program at Penn State was more focused on individual creativity rather than technique, with minimal guidance. One of my instructors, Helen O’Leary, encouraged me to paint on a larger scale and helped me to be fearless with my art practice. This is when I started layering dripped paint over my imagery.”

Laura’s favorite artist is Leonardo da Vinci, who “has such a vast array of work both in art and other disciplines. I love that I can re-visit his work over and over and always find something new. All Renaissance art really makes me feel overwhelmed with emotion and humbled.” Laura also admires the early 20th century “fauvism” painters such as Matisse.

But when asked what artists who specialized in painting animals had the most influence on her own work, Laura insisted, “I am not really influenced by other artists who paint animals. I am influenced by animals and nature itself, and on the art side I am more influenced by contemporary abstract art.”

What is it about animals that makes Laura want to paint them? “It’s funny because as a child, I drew animals, simply because I had many pets, and I’ve always loved them. In recent years, I’ve gone back to painting animals in my own unique style.

“I feel that as a society, we have really lost touch with nature. We consider ourselves separate from nature. I want to remind people that we are connected to animals, the earth and the universe and that these creatures still have something that we’ve lost.”

Raw, earthy and gritty coincide with modern contemporary in Laura’s work. “Drips fall from my figures; paint is applied with various tools aside from a brush. I am highly influenced by the natural flow of the earth and the connectedness of all conscious beings.”

Zajac has also exhibited at a small shop in Doylestown, but mostly she promotes her work through her website and Etsy. She also licenses her images to companies that sell reproductions of her work on Wayfair, Overstock, etc.

Is it possible to make a living as a full-time artist these days, or does an artist, no matter how talented, have to take “day jobs?” “I have always had day jobs,” Laura said. “I did practice art full time for about six months, but I found it was too much pressure for me to pay the bills solely from art. However, I also paint live at weddings and other events, which has definitely helped financially.”

Zajac, who currently lives in Warrington, said the best advice she ever received was: “You can help others more by making the most of yourself than in any other way.”

What is Laura’s most treasured possession? “My phone and computer, because I utilize the internet so much now. I am in an ongoing state of learning, always listening to lectures, podcasts, audiobooks and music while I paint.”

If Laura could live anywhere in the world, where would it be? “Italy, because it is so inspiring to see so much history every day … or an island near the ocean.”

For more information about Laura’s work, visit www.ldzdesign.com. 245 North Gallery can be reached at 215-887-2288.