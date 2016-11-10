Art classes at new PAFA Pop-Up Shop on Germantown Ave.

by Stacia Friedman

Imagine taking art classes with the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts’ (PAFA’s) acclaimed instructors without traveling into Center City or paying the usual course fees. Consider it an early gift from Santa. PAFA’s new Pop-Up Shop at 8512-14 Germantown Ave. is offering an array of hands-on workshops and lectures for adults, children and families through the end of the year. The workshops are led by the same faculty members who teach at their Center City location with fees ranging from $10 to $50.

According to James Gaddy, PAFA’s executive vice-president of human resources and administration who is heading up the Pop-Up Shop, “I came up with the idea last spring. Originally, it was just going to be a pop-up shop to sell student work and give demos, but after meeting with Richard Snowden, a PAFA trustee, and members of the Chestnut Hill Business Association, we expanded the concept to include workshops for adults and children.”

Chestnut Hill was chosen as PAFA’s first community outreach effort because of its ties to the nation’s first art school. “Many of our trustees and instructors live in the Northwest, and we wanted to launch our Pop-Up Shop in a community that had a strong art and cultural life,” said Gaddy.

How’s the Pop-Up Shop, which opened Oct. 13, doing? During the Harry Potter Festival it was visited by 1,500 children! “We are thrilled with the response we are receiving from the community,” said Gaddy. “The 3,500 square-foot space provided by Bowman Properties enables us to offer a wide variety of workshops to introduce new audiences of museum patrons, art lovers, teachers and potential students to PAFA’s educational mission.”

Classes, which run from now through December, include: Watercolor Still Life, Improvisational Stitching, Pastel Drawing and Painting, Beginning Drawing, Landscape Drawing from Photographs, Hand-Printed Monotype, Mixed Media Collage, Ink Drawing and Kids Art Workshops.

Some of these classes are just one session; others run for several weeks, most lasting three hours per session. PAFA will provide all needed materials. Classes are offered during the day and evening, weekdays and weekends.

To understand the savings, consider the Mixed Media Collage class taught by PAFA and U of P grad and resident of Chestnut Hill, Clarissa Shanahan. Each three-hour session is only $10. You may sign up for just one session or all three. Class size is limited for all workshops.

Special events include Paint & Sip: PAFA After Dark, Nov. 10, 6 to 8 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of painting while sipping a complimentary glass of wine. No experience required. $35 registration fee includes two glasses of wine, materials and instruction. There are also Kids’ Art Workshops on Stag & Doe Nights, 6 to 8 p.m.

There will also be free pop-up talks. Lowe Curatorial Fellow Kelli Morgan will discuss PAFA’s upcoming exhibition of the works of Anne Minich on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m. Curator of Historical American Art, Dr. Anna O. Marley will speak about PAFA’s current exhibition, “Thomas Eakins: Photographer,” on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m.

Gaddy pointed out that although PAFA’s regular Continuing Education classes on South Broad Street tend to be more expensive than community art centers (i.e., Woodmere) there is a Tuition Assistance Program for all courses offered.

The PAFA shop also has student art for sale, including paintings, prints and sculptures. In addition, there is a selection of art books, posters, catalogs, t-shirts and gift items. The shop is open every day but Monday.