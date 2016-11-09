A memorial service for John K. Pickering, who died at 90 in his home in Chestnut Hill Sept. 8, will take place in the Honickman auditorium at Germantown Academy, 340 Morris Rd., Ft. Washington PA at 2 pm Saturday, November 26. Mr. Pickering retired as assistant headmaster and, most important to him, English teacher, from the Academy in 1991. After his retirement, he joined Teach for America, volunteered at Masterman, Houston and M.L. King Schools, and completed two assignments in Ukraine for IESC, advising colleges for the teaching of English as a second language. He came to GA from Shaker Heights High School and Hawken School in Cleveland, where he earned a PH.D from Case Western Reserve University. He is survived by his wife, Susan, daughters Mary of Yuba City, CA, and Susan of Jenkintown; sons John, New York City, Anthony, San Francisco, Jason, Jenkintown, and Samuel, Oak Park, IL; their spouses and twelve grandchildren.