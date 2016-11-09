Historical Society names five new places to Architectural Hall of Fame

by Pete Mazzaccaro

More than 200 people attended a “blowout” gala on Saturday, Nov. 5, to celebrate the induction of five new places into the Chestnut Hill Historical Society’s Architectural Hall of Fame. The event, held at the home of Hillers Karen and Jeff Regan, was sold out.

The Hall, which was created last year to mark Chestnut Hill places of historic and architectural significance. The induction process then and this year was based on a public vote. More than 1,400 votes were cast by the public this year.

“The Architectural Hall of Fame serves the Chestnut Hill Historical Society’s mission to protect and manage change in the built environment by raising community awareness about its irreplaceable assets,” said CHHS Executive Director Lori Salganicoff. “And it honors the effort that current stewards are making, which is essential.”

In this year’s inductee class was:

• Morris Arboretum (numerous notable architects, 19th-21st centuries).

• The Chestnut Hill Fire Station (John T. Windrim, 1894)

• The Church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields (G.W. and W.D. Hewitt, 1895)

• Krisheim, located at 7638 McCallum Street (Peabody and Stearns, Olmsted Brothers, 1910-12)

• 614 St. Andrews Road (Elie-Antoine Atallah, 2013).

They join last year’s inductees: the Thomas Mill Covered Bridge (originally built 1731), Gravers Lane Station (Frank Furness, 1883), the Wissahickon Inn (G.W. and W.D. Hewitt, 1883-84), the Margaret Esherick House (Louis Kahn, 1960-61) and the Vanna Venturi House (Robert Venturi, 1962-64).

Salganicoff said the Hall of Fame is a way for the community to recognize the treasure trove of history in its relatively small borders.

“The Architectural Hall of Fame celebrates Chestnut Hill as one of America’s most architecturally significant communities,” she said. “The community is blessed with outstanding examples of architecture spanning four centuries, along with stunning natural landscape that weaves throughout.”

And, Salganicoff said, the neighborhood is home to significant contemporary buildings, such as the three-year-old home of architect Ellie-Antoine Atallah, which made the list of this year’s inductees.

“Chestnut Hill is not only a historic place but one where great design thrives into the future, as evident by the large number of votes for a building that’s just a few years old,” she said of the property.

The gala for inductees was made possible by a healthy number of sponsors, including Bacchus Catering, Dennis F. Meyer Inc., Generation 3 Electric and Old Village Master Painters. Liberty gin was donated by Palmer Distilling Company, wine was donated and poured by Moore Brothers Wine Company, decoration was provided by Karen Regan of Tallulah & Bird, champagne was donated by Kurfiss Sotheby’s, and desserts were provided by Sweet Nectar Dessert Kitchen.

Charleston, South Carolina-based auctioneer George Read led the evening’s program. Additional sponsors included Bowman Properties, George Woodward Company, Johnson Kendall & Johnson, Krieger + Associates Architects, Kurtz Construction. Matthew Millan Architects, the Nottingham-Goodman Group of Merrill Lynch Bank of America, Pure Insurance, Regan Construction, Regan Kline Cross, Tallulah & Bird and media sponsor Chestnut Hill Local.

