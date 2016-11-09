FUMCOG seeks proposals for community grants

The Community Needs Committee of the First United Methodist Church of Germantown (FUMCOG) is again seeking proposals from the local community for projects that promote social justice or community empowerment, especially (but not exclusively) in Northwest Philadelphia.

Application forms are available by calling the office of First United Methodist Church of Germantown at 215-438-3677, or downloading a form online at www.fumcog.org. Completed proposals must be returned to the church office at 6001 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19144 no later than Friday, Nov. 18. A copy of the applicant’s 501(c)(3) certification, if any, should be included with the application. Selected recipients will be notified of their selection by Dec. 6.