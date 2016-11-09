Emily Norris Carey Learning Center dedication set for Nov. 20

St. Thomas’ Church, Whitemarsh, will dedicate its new Emily Norris Carey Learning Center on Sunday, Nov. 20. The Rt. Rev. Daniel Gutierrez, will be the guest preacher at the service from 4 to 6 p.m. in the new chapel, located at Bethlehem Pike, Camp Hill Rd. and Route 73, Fort Washington.

The dedication service will begin with outdoor prayers and remarks of gratitude for those who made it possible, singing of the opening hymn under the leadership of the church choir and process into the new chapel that is part of the Emily Norris Carey Learning Center. Bishop Gutierrez will preach and will consecrate the chapel’s altar, lectern and pulpit. A reception will follow in MacColl Auditorium.

A feature of the chapel will be the mural of “Christ with the Disciples at Emmaus,” painted in the 19th century in Italian Renaissance style by Pennsylvania artist Eugene Craig. It hung above the altar in the church until the mid-1960s when it was relocated to the church’s parish house. Parishioner Steve Bitterman arranged to have the mural professionally restored.

The Emily Norris Carey Learning Center and its chapel is part of the renovations and additions to the church’s parish house erected in 1956.The learning center and chapel was built over the past year. The project included modernization of the building, updating the parish house’s MacColl Auditorium to make it suitable for wedding and funeral receptions, and adding space to accommodate the church’s expanded nursery school activities, parish meetings and church school. This will be a wonderful day as we dedicate the most significant addition to our church campus in 60 years.

For more information, call the church 215-233-3970 ext. 110.