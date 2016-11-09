Crime Report: One auto theft and seven thefts

The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.

Oct. 31. Theft on the 200 block of West Gravers Lane. A man told police that between 5 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., an unknown person removed one Trump/Pence sign made of black iron. The item is valued at $150.

Oct. 31. Theft on the 8400 block of St. Martins Lane. A woman told police at 6 p.m. on Oct. 31, that an unknown person removed two of her down spouts off the side of her home on Oct. 25. The items are valued at $800.

Oct. 31. Theft on the 300 block of West Gravers Lane. At approximately 12 p.m., a woman told police that she was walking around the house when she noticed that six copper rain gutters and two red/yellow gas cans were missing. The items are valued at $1,070.

Nov. 1. Theft on the 7700 block of Stenton Avenue. A woman told police that an unknown person removed the license from her 2014 Jeep on Oct. 29 at approximately 4 p.m. The item is valued at $36.

Nov. 1. Theft on the 8300 block of Germantown Avenue. A woman told police she walking northbound on Germantown Avenue at approximately 6 p.m., when a man exited a store and bumped into her causing her book bag to fall off her shoulder. The woman told police she picked up her book bag and continued walking until she got on a bus. Later on, she noticed her bag was open and a make-up case that contained $2,000 was gone.

Nov. 2. Theft on the 8200 block of Seminole Avenue. A woman told police that two 10 foot long copper down spouts were missing from her home. The woman left her home at 6:20 a.m. and when she returned home at 7:15 p.m., the copper drain sprouts were missing. The items are valued at $250.

Nov. 2. Theft from 8100 block of St. Martins Lane. At approximately 2 p.m., a woman told police that two copper down spouts were removed from the front and side of her house. The items are valued at $800.

Nov. 2. Auto Theft on the 7900 block of St. Martins Lane. A woman told police that she parked and secured her car in the rear of her property. At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 2, she discovered her car was missing. The vehicle was locked. No one had permission to use the vehicle. The item is valued at $50,000.

If you have been a victim of crime and would like services or support, call Northwest Victim Services, 6301 Germantown Ave., Second Floor, Suite One, 215-438-4410.