Charles A. Carter III, retired Episcopal priest

The Rev. Charles A. Carter III, 78, a retired Episcopal priest and former rector of St. Paul’s Church in Chestnut Hill, died Oct. 31, after a prolonged illness at Bishop White Lodge at Cathedral Village in Andorra.

Mt. Carter was rector of St. Paul’s from 1984 to 1995, and during his tenure focused on increasing parishioners’ hands-on engagement with the communities they served, making Saint Paul’s a parish that attracted, welcomed and incorporated newcomers. He had a deep understanding of the liturgy of the church and made it a center of St. Paul’ spiritual life.

He took particular pleasure in raising funds to renovate the church’s notable Aeolian-Skinner organ.

Raised in Nashville, Tenn., he was a graduate of Vanderbilt University and what is now Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Mass., where he served on the executive committee of the alumni association. After graduating from the seminary, he served in Nashville, Jacksonville, Fla., Memphis, Tenn., and at Saint John the Divine in New York, before coming to Saint Paul’s. He had served Dean of the Wissahickon Deanery, on the Mission Strategy Commission for the Diocese of Pennsylvania, the National Advisory Committee for Partners for Sacred Places, the board of the Delaware Valley Community Reinvestment Fund, and co-chair of the Philadelphia Council on the Holocaust.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah S. Heckscher; three step-children; seven step-grandchildren; a sister; and two brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Saint Paul’s Church, 22 E Chestnut Hill Ave, Philadelphia, PA 1911. Contributions may be made to the above church or to Cathedral Village, 600 E Cathedral Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19128. – WF