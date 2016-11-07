GFS beats Malvern in first round of PAISAA Championship

After a heartbreaking loss to Moorestown Friends in the Friends Schools League Semifinals in OT penalty kicks, GFS Varsity Boys Soccer continued on to the PAISAA Championships.

In their first round game vs. Malvern Prep last week, the Tigers stepped on to the field with determination. Junior David Harvey blasted home a volley off a corner kick from sophomore Elliot Barr with ten minutes to go in the first half, and that proved to be the difference of the game, as the Tigers held on to win the first round of PAISAA tournament against a talented Malvern team 1-0.

Coach Sam McIlvain recalled the victory, “It was great to see David get that goal. We have worked hard on restarts and finishing off of crosses in general, so it was terrific to see that effort rewarded. Goals have been difficult for us to come by in general this season, and we absolutely needed to be as efficient as possible against Malvern, who we knew would control possession in the game and allow us only a few opportunities to score. So kudos to Elliot’s excellent service, the boys fight in the box, and David’s clinical finish!”

Malvern had several chances to score in the second half, but stalwart defending, and composed goalkeeping allowed the Tigers to earn their 10th shutout of the season.

“Malvern has a strong squad with a couple of very talented 1v1 players who put us under immense pressure throughout the game in general, especially in the second half. But our guys kept our cool, kept battling and kept composed, and just found a way to gut it out” said Sam.

Considering the solid strong season the Tigers have had, it has been a tremendous turn of events for the team to continue their season in the PAISAA. Coach Sam was just as thrilled to see the team come together and have their hard work pay off, “I’m so happy for the guys. We were gutted by our PK loss against MFS in the FL playoffs, and I wasn’t sure we had the resiliency to bounce back for the States. But our seniors picked us up mentally and led vocally and by example and everybody responded to the big moment.”

Looking forward to their second round PAISAA matchup, “We know we didn’t have our best game against Malvern, and yet we found a way and a will to win,” Sam recalled. “Hill is the number one seed in the tournament, but anyone at this level is beatable. If we are organized, determined, and efficient in their box, anything can happen. I think the boys have some belief back and will come to play. It should be an exciting match.”

Next game for GFS varsity boys soccer is 11/8 vs. Hill School.