Meet & Greet A Naturopathic Doctor

Heather Wright, a naturopathic doctor will be giving a FREE talk Sunday December 4th from 4-5:30pm.

Introduction to Naturopathic Medicine:

Learn How Natural Therapies Support Your Optimal Health

Dr. Wright has more than a decade of experience in the treatment of cancer, as well as many other health concerns.

A licensed naturopathic physician (ND) attends a four-year, graduate-level naturopathic medical school and is educated in all of the same basic sciences as an MD, but also studies holistic and nontoxic approaches to therapy with a strong emphasis on disease prevention and optimizing wellness. In addition to a standard medical curriculum, the naturopathic physician also studies clinical nutrition, homeopathic medicine, botanical medicine, psychology, and counseling.

Location: Community Acupuncture of Mt. Airy (CAMA) 6782 Germantown Avenue. at Carpenter Lane

RSVP required–space is limited! Please call 215-266-5757 to register or register online on the home page of: www.CAMAcenter.com