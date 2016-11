On Thursday, Nov. 3, 6 to 9 p.m., at Freeman’s Auction House, 1808 Chestnut St. in Center City, United Cerebral Palsy of Philadelphia will feature 12 artists living with physical disabilities who have found independence through its Art Realization Technologies program. The auction will be catered by Jose Garces.

More details at www.ucpphila.org or 215-242-4200, ext. 208.