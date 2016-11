Jim’s of Lambertville at 6 Bridge St. in Lambertville, NJ, will present the 27th annual “Thrilla in Lambertvilla” Pennsylvania Impressionist and modernist painting show and sale.

The show will support the Bucks County SPCA, helping animals in need find good homes. On Friday, Nov. 11, 6 to 9 p.m., the gallery will be filled with over 400 works.

More information at 609-397-7700.