Honors for Tasman

On Nov. 4, 6:30 p.m., The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America will host the James Logan Award Gala at the new Logan Hotel on Logan Circle. The James Logan Award Gala raises funds for educational programs and the preservation of the Society’s museum property, Stenton, in Germantown.

The 2016 James Logan Award recipient is Mrs. Alice Lea Mast Tasman, of Chestnut Hill, in recognition of her charitable work and more than 50 years of dedication to the philanthropic, medical, and cultural communities in Philadelphia. For much of her career, Mrs. Tasman has dedicated herself to numerous ophthalmologic organizations, including Wills Eye Hospital, the Foundation of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and Form in Art, a program from the Philadelphia Museum of Art for adults who are visually impaired and show their works of art at Wills Eye. Mrs. Tasman’s tireless efforts and leadership have supported other causes, as well. She spearheaded a capital campaign that created an endowment for the Society’s History Hunters program, and is one of the founders and a past president of the Chestnut Hill Historical Society.