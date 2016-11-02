Letters: November 2

We will do better with Harry Potter

On behalf of the Chestnut Hill Business District, thank you to everyone who supported, participated in, and attended the 6th Annual Harry Potter Festival. Our local partners, businesses, community members, and volunteers gave so much of their time and energy to bring this magical event to life again this year. We are truly amazed this free community festival has attracted such interest and attention from fans, both near and far.

The Harry Potter Festival continues to be an incredible phenomenon which has grown organically over the past six years. The festival takes place in partnership with the Brotherly Love Cup Quidditch Tournament hosted by Chestnut Hill College. A record number of attendees from not only surrounding neighborhoods, counties, and states but also visitors from as far away as Ontario, California, North Carolina, Arkansas, and Florida attended this year’s event. Many of the festival attendees shared their love of our small town and plan to visit again in the future. The Festival has elevated Chestnut Hill as a destination within the City of Philadelphia.

However, we also recognize that this year’s event had a major impact on the residents and the infrastructure of our historic neighborhood and the communities adjacent to Chestnut Hill. Looking ahead, we will be more prepared to manage the traffic, move the crowds, and offer more restroom facilities and food options. In fact, committees are forming now to review logistics and planning.

We truly value all feedback and are currently developing a survey to gather information that will be used in shaping the 2017 plans. If you are interested in participating in the survey or on a planning committee, please send an email to inquiry@chestnuthillpa.com.

It is important for the neighbors and the businesses to all work together to continue building a strong Chestnut Hill Community. We also look forward to continuing to partner with neighbors as we create successful events and programs throughout our Business District.

Bruce Hoffman,

President, Business Association

Mike Hickey,

Vice Pres., Business Association

Richard Snowden, President, BID

Paul Walsh, Vice President, BID

John Ingersoll,

President, Parking Foundation

Anne McNally,

Vice Pres., Parking Foundation

Martha Sharkey,

Executive Director, Business District

An appeal to support Children’s Park as it nears 20th anniversary

The Friends of the Children’s Park, the volunteer organization that maintains the playground at Jenks Academy of Arts and Sciences, would like you to know the playground is almost 20 years old! Do you have a fond memory of this wonderful space? Are you someone who participated in the original 11-day community build, did your kids play in it or or are currently using it now? Please tell us.

The park is certainly special to my family. What I especially loved about the park, now that my daughter is a great big 16 year-old and too old for the green swirly slide, was getting to meet people from all over the city, suburbs and even New Jersey. The playground brought people together then as it still does today.

The public utility of this playground was in great evidence the previous weekend during the Harry Potter festival. Unfortunately the park got such heavy use, four swings are now broken and need replacement seats, each at an approximate cost of $100. We are glad the park is being used, as it is meant to be, but we would like to remind our community that the playground is maintained through the efforts of volunteers alone. We are not supported financially by the School District of Philadelphia, nor by the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

Chestnut Hill has always been generous in their donations to the park. Many people participated in the Change for a Dollar event last February and came out to match TD Bank’s $2000 challenge with their spare change and/or send checks every year for our annual Valentine’s Day appeal. This money will contribute in part to the resealing of the wood play structure in April. The Chestnut Hill Community Fund, the BID and Friends of Jenks, the Jenks Home and School Association are all also great supporters. Volunteers regularly come to the clean-ups and mulch spreadings. However, it is very expensive to maintain this playground and costs are beginning to exceed the donations and grants. The resealing alone will cost $15,000. Trash removal, insurances and repairs are ongoing large expenses.

However, this letter is not just a reminder we continue to need your financial support. We need people willing to take leadership in the care and maintenance of this neighborhood treasure. Do you have grant writing expertise, an interest in fundraising, a handiness with tools or bookkeeping acumen? Can you be active on the board of the FOCP? Please tell us.

Our playground is known throughout the Philadelphia region as a place for good old-fashioned imaginative play and running around. Please join our board and help us ensure that the next 20 years will be just as great for kids and families in Philadelphia as the last 20.

Inquiries about board membership can be directed to Eden Kainer at ekainer14@gmail.com or Karen Maloy at maloy.johnson@gmail.com.

Donations can be sent to Friends of the Children’s Park at P.O. Box 4355 Philadelphia, 19118

Eden Kainer

Chestnut Hill