Dahl and his GFS Tigers repeat at PAIS meet

by Tom Utescher

At the 2016 Pennsylvania Independent Schools Cross Country Championships last Saturday, the five boys who scored points for Germantown Friends were a little more spread out than they’re accustomed to, but the Tigers still lodged them all within the top two-dozen finishers and easily repeated as team champion.

GFS put up 50 points to far outdistance Inter-Ac League champion Haverford School, which was the team runner-up with 112 points. After George School won a tight battle for third place over Hill School (117-118), Germantown Academy placed fifth with 129 points. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (245 points) took 10th place over number 11 Penn Charter (260) in an overall field of 16 teams.

GFS registered another “repeat” in the individual results, with Yale-bound senior Nick Dahl retaining the title he won in 2015 by wrapping up this year’s race in 16 minutes, 31.00 seconds. Some 24 seconds later, George School junior Issaic Jeon officially became the runner-up.

No one who had even casually followed boys cross country competition this fall was surprised at the Germantown Friends triumph. After cleaning up at the George School Invitational back in September, the Tigers dominated the Friends Schools League Championships two weeks ago, placing all seven of their participants in the top 12, and their five scorers in the top eight.

For the Independent Schools meet, first-year GFS head coach Conrad Haber said, “They wanted to repeat what they did last year, and they’re definitely self-motivated. They’ve had their goals from the beginning of the season, and they were pretty much on autopilot and took a lot of pride in upholding the team tradition. They regard themselves as stewards of the program, and they’re very supportive of the younger guys who are coming up behind them.”

That younger GFS group proved just as dominating in the junior varsity race, winning by 34 points.

In the varsity event at the end of the day’s race program, the Tigers weren’t as densely concentrated at the front of the field as in many past races, but it made little difference since other schools saw their athletes become even more widely separated.

“We had some guys have a really good day, and some other guys had a little case of the sniffles and felt a little bit off,” Coach Haber said. “They know how to pick each other up and fill in the gaps, though.”

GFS quickly became the early team favorite as Dahl was followed by juniors Colin Riley (17:03.20) and Zach Goldberg (17:11.10) in fourth and seventh place, respectively. After George’s Jeon took second, Inter-Ac individual champ Peter Borger (yet another 11th-grader) finished third in 16:57.90. In between Germantown Friends’ Riley and Goldberg came two seniors in fifth and sixth, Hill School’s Xavier Friel (17:03.90) and Germantown Academy’s Owen Ritz (17:06.50).

The Tigers’ Haber noted, “Colin Riley had what I think was a breakthrough race. He’s shown glimpses in sections of other races, but this time he really put the whole thing together. He attacked the race from the start and then in the last half-mile he realized he could really separate and open it up.”

In ninth place overall and leading the Penn Charter Quakers, senior Harper Pollio-Barbee (17:29.60) was bracketed by Episcopal Academy junior Elias Lindgren (17:22.30) and Westtown School freshman Daniel Scheff (17:36.40).

After George School put its second athlete over the line in 11th place, Germantown Academy’s senior number two, Alejandro Gonzalez, rounded out the first dozen in 17:44.30. SCH’s senior leader, Noah Chandler, was next in 13th in 17:44.70, one spot ahead of Haverford’s first finisher, junior Will Mehrige.

Germantown Friends edged closer to stamping its team score in the books as its number four, senior Jonnie Plass, placed 16th in 17:50.90.

“Jonnie Plass had a fantastic race,” Haber remarked. “Sizing up the field, you might not have expected he’d finish as high as he did and become a decisive fourth man for us.”

Just one more individual score would officially cap it off for the Tigers, and they pretty much had their pick between two team members. In 22nd and 23rd place were senior Daniel Stassen in 18.10.90 and junior Tim Peterson in 18:13.00.

Ahead of these two Tigers in 21st was Germantown Academy senior Peter Butler (17:58.80), who had been the runner-up at the Inter-Ac meet. Two of his senior classmates completed GA’s team score; Gavin Rees was 38th overall in 18:47.60, and LeRoy Moser came in 54th in 19:18.70.

The younger brother of Germantown Friends’ Zach Goldberg, Marco, is a freshman who attends Springside Chestnut Hill, and he became the Blue Devils’ second finisher on Saturday, taking 33rd place in 18:41.10. Seniors Jamie Alden (50th; 19:12.20) and Jan Alex (70th; 20:03.20) also scored for SCH, as did freshman Matt Miles (82nd; 20:26.40).

Penn Charter’s Pollio-Barbee was far in front of all of his Quakers teammates. Closest to him were 51st-place finisher Luke Brogan (19:12.40) and number 61 Blaise Ciarrocchi (19:34.30), who are both juniors. The rest of PC’s team score was made up by sophomore Timur Serbest (68th; 19:51.50) and senior Josh Patton (75th; 20:13.90).

Nearing the end of his first season working with Germantown Friends runners, Haber related, “It was very different from having to come into a program that was struggling and having to set and raise standards and expectations. All that was already ingrained. Rob Hewitt [Haber’s predecessor] built a great running culture here, and that made my job a lot easier.

“They’re familiar with the terminology of running, and they’re very inquisitive,” he went on. “They want to know why we’re doing this or that, and it’s great to have them so invested in learning and improving in the sport.”

At team dinners before important races, Haber revealed, “We’d have goal sessions where we’d set team goals and individual goals, and they’d hold each other accountable. They’re so enthusiastic that my job in practice is not to inspire them, but to make sure they don’t overdo it. If I told them to go out and run 1000 miles, they’d try to run 1001.”