The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Oct. 23 to Oct. 29, 2016.

Oct. 23. Robbery on the 350 block of East Willow Grove Avenue. A man told police that at approximately 12:35 a.m., an unknown man walked up to him as he got out of his vehicle to open the door for his girlfriend. The robber told the man to “give me what you got.” The robber put a gun to the man’s head and repeated the phrase “Do you want to die?” The weapon is described as a gray 9mm handgun. The unknown man stole $622.

Oct. 24. Theft on the 7700 block of Stenton Avenue. A woman told police that on Oct. 21 at approximately 10:15 a.m., an unknown person removed two large trash bags from her living room. The bags were filled with items she was going to donate to her church, including three Coach hand bags and various clothing. There were no signs of forced entry. She told police that the only people who have access to her apartment were the maintenance men and the dryer vent cleaning service.

Oct. 25. Theft on the 100 block of Bethlehem Pike. A woman told police that on Oct. 18 at approximately 4 p.m., an unknown person went into her supervisor’s office and took her wallet out of her bag. The thief made a purchase at Speedway Gas Station, 102 Chelten Ave. The gas station has video footage, but it’s a little blurry. The thief bought two packs of cigarettes.

Oct. 27. Theft on the 8300 block of Millman Street. A woman told police that sometime between midnight on Oct. 23 and Oct. 27 at 5:50 p.m., an unknown person removed one 8-foot-long copper downspout and one six foot long cooper downspout from the side of her house. The items are valued at approximately $450.

Summary: Four crimes for the week – one robbery and three thefts

