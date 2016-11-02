CHCA to assume leadership of Annual Fund Drive

More than four decades ago, the Chestnut Hill Community Fund was established as an irrevocable charitable trust to raise money for the work of the Chestnut Hill Community Association and other improvements in our neighborhood. Now that the CHCA has attained 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, things have come full circle, and the CHCA will spearhead the annual fund drive this year for the first time.

The CHCA’s road to becoming a 501(c)(3) began in 2013, when the organization explored the many benefits of moving beyond its previous status as a simple nonprofit corporation. The official approval of the change was received in early 2015, enabling the CHCA to solicit tax-deductible contributions.

With more than a year of 501(c)(3) experience under its belt, the CHCA and the Community Fund felt the time was right for the CHCA to manage the annual drive and focus on raising funds for the CHCA and its programs and initiatives. Charles Marion, president of the Community Fund, supports the change and will serve as a member of the fund drive committee.

“The Chestnut Hill Community Fund and the CHCA have been working hand in hand to improve the quality of life in our community for many years. I am excited to serve as a committee member for the fund drive and to support the CHCA in its ongoing efforts to make the Hill an even better place,” Marion said.

The annual Chestnut Hill fund drive is the community’s primary fundraiser, with the 2015 drive bringing in more than $90,000. The proceeds fund exciting community events, like the Pastorius Park Concerts, Friday Night Movies Under The Stars and the Chestnut Hill Book Festival and Speaker Series. But they are also used to support the CHCA’s community development and improvement projects, as well as a variety of worthy charitable organizations. For example, past grant recipients include the Chestnut Hill Center for Enrichment, Chestnut Hill Meals on Wheels and Teenagers, Inc.

Most recently, a grant was presented to Norwood Fontbonne Academy to enhance the school’s Student Empowerment Program. The funds enabled teachers at the school to attend a responsive classroom workshop and will be further used to support programs focused on creating strong, healthy relationships among the students.

Funds are distributed among four areas of focus: culture, education, human services and physical beautification. Daniel Pulka, CHCA’s vice president for operations, expects that the organization will continue to support those areas, though allocations and beneficiaries may change. Each year the fund committee reviews applications and selects grant recipients based on need and impact in the community.

“The past stewards have done a great job of determining how best to use the money raised by the annual fund drive. The Community Association fully intends to continue its mission as these areas of focus fit perfectly with our own goals of encouraging a sense of community in Chestnut Hill and improving the quality of life in the community,” Pulka said.

The CHCA has set a goal of $100,000 for this year’s fund drive.

For more information on donating to the drive, or to become a member of the CHCA, visit the organization’s website at www.chestnuthill.org.