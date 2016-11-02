Center for Enrichment Kitchen Tour scheduled for Saturday

This Saturday marks the Center for Enrichment’s 5th annual Harvest Kitchen Tour.

It is your chance to peek into 6 fabulous home kitchens in our community, and to be awed by the culinary talents of 6 Chestnut Hill-area chefs, caterers and purveyors of gourmet food : Chestnut Grill & Sidewalk Cafe, Paris Bistro, TradeWinds Catering, Trattoria Moma, Trolley Car Diner and the Chestnut Hill Cheese Shop. Taste a different specialty in each home. Travel at your own pace from 10 AM to 4 PM. While you are enjoying the sights, tastes and excitement of this one-day Harvest Kitchen Tour, you will be contributing to programs for older adults in our community which the Chestnut Hill Center for Enrichment sponsors all year long.

Tickets are $40 if ordered in advance, $45 on the day of the Tour. Purchase your tickets right now online at the Center’s website (www.chestnuthillenrichment.org) or at the Center’s office, 8431 Germantown Avenue.

Questions? contact the Center for Enrichment at 215-248-0180 or the.chce@verizon.net.