by Catherine Plzak, MD, general surgeon, Medical director of the Chestnut Hill Hospital Women’s Center

The pink ribbons have faded, but let’s remember – breast health has no season. Wellness is a fulltime commitment. At this time of thanks giving, let’s be grateful knowing that the odds are in your favor and prevention strategies, early detection and new interventions are saving lives.

Enough with the “beat the odds” campaigns. One in eight women who live to be 80 will develop a breast cancer, if present risk rates continue. That means most women won’t develop breast cancer. Of the women who develop breast cancer, the majority now live out their normal lifespan without recurrence of the disease, including those who have lymph node involvement at diagnosis. This is the result of more women getting screening mammograms, improvements in mammogram technique, and progress in breast cancer treatment, particularly newer targeted chemotherapy medicines.

The earlier a breast cancer is diagnosed, the more likely it will be smaller, resulting in surgical treatment that minimally changes the appearance of the breast. Lumpectomy is the treatment of choice for most small breast cancers and can often be done as an out-patient with minimal recovery time.

Early detection occurs best when women obtain regular mammograms. In the 1980’s, about 5 percent of the breast cancers diagnosed were “in-situ,” also called Stage 0. In-situ lesions do not have the ability to spread beyond the breast, but will frequently develop that ability if not treated. Presently, about 25 percent of the breast cancers diagnosed is “in-situ,” the result of improved mammogram imaging and increased numbers of women who go for breast screening. Because this type of lesion cannot spread, chemotherapy is not needed at this stage.

Technology changes and improves. Tomosynthesis, or 3D mammography, is the latest in these mammogram upgrades. Though mammography is highly accurate in detecting breast cancer, and better than a clinical examination of the breast alone, it is not perfect. There will still be some cancers that cannot be seen and some normal tissue that can look abnormal, requiring additional studies

Tomosynthesis has improved both of these challenges; because it looks at breast tissue in thin “slices,” much like a CT scan does for the rest of the body, it is better able to pick up very minimal changes in the breast, especially in dense breast tissue. It is also able to clarify what is really normal tissue that may have appeared concerning when looked at through the other breast tissue overlapping it, and decreases the need to have women return for additional imaging.

The ability to assess risk for breast cancer based on a woman’s family history has improved. Most breast cancers are not genetic, and there is no reason for most women with breast cancer to undergo testing, but for those with certain patterns of cancer in family members – not just breast cancer – testing for multiple genes can be done and guidance on risk reduction provided.

Women have been the driving force behind these improvements. They and the men who love them have walked, run, gathered signatures and lobbied politicians to gain funds for the research that has allowed this progress on so many fronts.

What can the individual woman do to decrease risk? Those things that are probably toughest to do but at least theoretically within our control: eat a healthy diet with fresh fruits and vegetables, maintain a normal weight, minimize alcohol intake, and exercise regularly. Interestingly, these are also important measures to decrease the risk of heart and vascular disease which ultimately affects the majority of women. Let’s rejoice in the progress made, continue to press for more, and keep those pink sneakers handy – the walk is great exercise after that turkey dinner!

