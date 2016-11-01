SCH volleyball loses to Lions of ANC

by Tom Utescher

On October 18th, the volleyball squad at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy defeated former Inter-Ac League power Agnes Irwin School for the first time in many years, but a little over a week later the Blue Devils didn’t display the same intensity when they took a road trip to Bryn Athyn.

The result was SCH’s second 0-3 loss to Academy of the New Church this season. In the first two sets, the visitors showed that they were capable of playing with the host Lions, but couldn’t close out a set and fell, 26-24 and 25-22. ANC wrapped up the third round at 25-15 to improve to 10-6 overall.

Springside Chestnut Hill took away a record of 5-13. The Blue Devils had previously wrapped up their Inter-Ac schedule with a 2-6 mark, splitting a home/away series with Baldwin School as well as with Agnes Irwin.

In the opening set, SCH paced New Church up to 11-11 as freshman Jaia Wingard notched a kill and a scoring block, and senior Catie McDermott and junior Rachel Kazlauskas each contributed a kill. Later, the Lions opened up leads of 16-11 and then 20-15, but the visitors fought back.

Springside Chestnut Hill really appeared to be in a bind when it faced a set point at 19-24, but Wingard stuffed the ball down for a side-out and then moved to the service line. ANC couldn’t handle her first three serves, and then the next rally ended with a kill by McDermott to tie the set at 24-all.

On the next sequence, the Devils were trying to set the ball up front when it became entangled in the net. The serve went over to ANC, which won the game when SCH hit a ball up into the ceiling and couldn’t play it when it came back down.

Kills by McDermott and her senior classmate Katie Suplick helped get the visitors out to a 5-0 lead in the second set, but then they gave up 10 consecutive points to the host team. Next, New Church experienced its own small meltdown, committing mistakes that helped the Blue Devils come back to lead, 13-12.

The score rose to 18-18, then ANC moved ahead for good with four straight points. SCH fought on a little longer before succumbing, 25-22.

Given the close scores in the first two sets, ANC did a good job of dialing in its focus in the third round to seal a 3-0 victory. The last time the Blue Devils led was at 2-1, and before long the Lions had charged to a 10-3 advantage.

After the score seesawed to 13-6, SCH put together its best stretch of offense, getting the side-out on a double hit and then scoring four more points (on ANC errors) as Suplick served. The home team took back the momentum with an 8-0 run and soon had a 25-15 win in the books.