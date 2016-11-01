SCH football runs into rough patch — Inter-Ac recap, La Salle, GA, Penn Charter

Three weeks ago, Springside Chestnut Hill football was rolling.

The Blue Devils left their non-conference slate at 4-1, and felt good about the way they were playing. They beat two PIAA class 6-A Philadelphia Catholic League Schools and ran the clock on the Hill School—no small task.

Matt Rahill was playing lights-out. The senior had the best statistical record in the conference, and had the film to back it up. Jordan Young and Justin Telamaque led a two-headed rushing attack, and the Blue Devils’ defense was playing to its potential.

So, how have the Blue Devils fallen to 0-3 in the conference heading into November?

“When you suffer injuries with smallest team in the league—we’re the smallest school—it’s a major drop-off,” said SCH head coach Rick Knox. “You go from a kid who’s all-league caliber to a freshman.”

Starting with its 16-13 loss to Germantown Academy in the Inter-Ac’s first week, SCH lost half of its defensive backfield—Telamaque being one of the players hurt.

Without good options at safety, Knox was forced to start Rahill on defense in the next game. On double duty and with only half of his normal rushing attack, he struggled, and the Blue Devils lost big to Penn Charter in a game that was tied at halftime.

Last week against the Haverford School, there was no question about who the better team was. By then, SCH had Telamaque back, but not Young. Rahill was out because he was on the concussion protocol. SCH’s linebackers, once a bulwark of the defense, were stunted because of the club on Pat Elliott’s broken arm that limited his effectiveness.

The Blue Devils lost 57-23, and it’s tough not to pine for what could have been had they been at full strength.

“You’ve got to have playmakers,” Knox said. With the injuries, the Blue Devils are short on those. “Our lineman our solid—they don’t get moved—but we’ve got to get some guys making plays in there.”

“Early in the season when we played good defense against some good teams, our defensive lineman did a really good job of clogging up the line of scrimmage,” he went on. “We had enough playmakers at linebacker and safety to do the rest.”

Last week, they didn’t have the safeties, and this week, they didn’t have the linebackers.

That’s not to say that SCH’s defensive effort was wholly terrible. That’s tough to stomach given the lopsided score, but the Blue Devils forced the Fords to a couple of early third-and-longs before the defense lapses on those plays did them in. The Blue Devils showed flashes, but couldn’t put the pieces together.

Jack Elliot started at quarterback for SCH, and performed about as admirably as you could hope a sophomore with hardly a lick of varsity playing time would. There were some bumps—he struggled at times near the red zone—but he did throw for 200 yards on 12-for-22 passing with a pair of touchdowns.

“He’s a really good decision-maker,” Knox said. “He’s a big, tall kid and he stood up and delivered some really good footballs.”

“I was happy with him today—his play isn’t why we lost,” he went on. “I was proud of him.”

Elsewhere, Telamaque ran for 107 yards and a score on eight carries—none more impressive than a 70-yarder he broke for SCH’s first score. After seemingly being wrapped up in the backfield for a six-or-seven-yard loss, he stuck through and eventually broke off his huge run. He added another 11 through the air, while Matt Hoffman led SCH in that category with 97 yards and a score on four catches.

“Offensively, we made a lot of big plays,” Knox said. That’s not an easy task against the Fords. The Blue Devils scored just one less point than Malvern Prep did against HS last week—but the Friars won.

“We felt like if we could score upwards of 30, we’d have a chance,” Knox said. “We got close to that. More than anything, we still moved the ball without a couple of really important pieces.”

SCH, which takes on Episcopal Academy Friday night, has just two games left in an Inter-Ac season that has quickly gotten away from them. Last year, they finished in the league’s cellar with a winless record, something they’re obviously hoping to avoid this time around.

It’ll be tough—the Churchmen have been close in every game they’ve played so far—and then after that game, SCH has to take on the looming monster that is Malvern Prep.

“Obviously, this isn’t where we wanted to be,” Knox said. “Injuries are a thing that you can’t really control.”

“You don’t want to make excuses,” he said, “but obviously they’ve played a part in why we’re where we are.”

Even if SCH can salvage the season with a pair of wins, again, it’ll be tough not to look back and see this year as the one that got away.

Inter-Ac Recap: Penn Charter rolls; GA, La Salle struggle

Penn Charter kept the ball rolling Friday night with a 28-21 win over the Episcopal Academy, moving the Quakers to 2-1 in the conference.

“Our guys settled in,” Quaker head coach Tom Coyle said, after his team gave up scores on the game’s first two drives. “Our team isn’t afraid of a physical type of football game.”

“I thought we handled things well,” he said. Edward Saydee kept up the pattern that he has throughout the year: running rampant on defenses. The sophomore notched three touchdowns on 157 yards from scrimmage Friday, bringing his season totals to 14 and 924, respectively.

“He’s got big-play capabilities, and he’s durable,” Coyle said. “He’s able to run inside and get tough yardage.”

“He’s really good at some things that don’t show up in the stat sheet,” Coyle went on. “He’s an outstanding blocker. He’s willing to step up in blitz situations and stick his nose in there.”

That’s not to mention his effort on defense—he, according to Coyle, “probably had double-digit tackles at safety.”

Up next for the Quakers is a Saturday-afternoon date against Malvern Prep. Penn Charter, along with Germantown Academy, MP, and the Haverford School, are tied atop the conference at 2-1. Since everyone has a loss, should they win out, it would force at least a share of the league title.

“We’re proud to be a 6-1 football team right now,” Coyle said. “We’re excited to have these kind of opportunities.”

“We’ve put ourselves in a position to be in a very meaningful football game,” he went on. “It’s certainly going to take a good week of practice and a huge effort on our part.”

Germantown Academy

Germantown Academy suffered its first loss of the Inter-Ac season in a big way Saturday afternoon: a 45-15 drubbing at the hands of Malvern Prep.

This one was tough from the start—GA went down 42-3 heading into the half, which triggered a running clock for the game’s remainder. The Patriot offense struggled, tallying only 169 yards. Quarterback Kyle McCloskey had most of them: 50 on the ground and another 63 through the air.

The Patriots will look to rebound this weekend against the Haverford School before facing Penn Charter in their annual year-end matchup.

La Salle

The La Salle College High School Explorers continued to struggle in their 31-8 loss against Archbishop Wood.

The week prior in its 63-35 blowout loss to St. Joe’s Prep, La Salle’s offense moved the ball just fine, but failed to stop anyone on the other end. The defense was marginally better Saturday, but the offense struggled. Syaire Madden managed 83 yards on 23 carries, while quarterback Tom LaMorte threw for 149 yards on 14-35 passing.

With the loss, La Salle’s regular season is now complete. The Explorers finished 4-2 in league play, good enough for third in the PCL’s Red Division, and will host Father Judge this Saturday night in their opening-round league playoff game.

