Mount wins hockey quarterfinal, makes States

t took almost 72 minutes, but Mount St. Joseph Academy eventually locked up a place in the PIAA Class AA field hockey tournament with a District 1 quarterfinal victory at home last Friday afternoon. The second-seeded Magic fought number 10 Bishop Shanahan to a 0-0 standoff in an hour of regulation play, then finally claimed a 1-0 win when sophomore Julianna Kratz scored with just over three minutes remaining in a 15-minute, sudden-victory overtime period.

Five teams from District 1 will advance to the state tourney, so by becoming a semifinalist on Friday, the Mount has punched its ticket. The local stickwomen will play the six seed, West Chester East High School, in the district semi’s.

Finishing the regular season with an overall record of 14-3-1 and as the runner-up in the Athletic Association of Catholic Academies (9-2-1), the Magic were awarded the second seed in their bracket of the newly reconfigured District 1 hockey tournament.

In the past, Mount St. Joseph was grouped in with the largest public high schools in the triple-A class and did not encounter any fellow Catholic Academies teams in Districts. Now the Magic are in the same section as top-seeded Villa Maria (which is responsible for both of the Mount’s AACA losses), fourth-seeded Merion Mercy, and number 13 Villa Joseph Marie.

Earning a first-round bye, the Magic opened up in District 1 last Wednesday with a 3-0 victory over Penncrest High School, the 15th seed. Juniors Grace Wallis and Bridget Boyle put the Mounties up 2-0 at the half, and in the second period one more goal was tacked on by another 11th-grader, Natalie McNamara.

Bishop Shanahan (9-11), the 10th seed for the tourney, had also received a pass through the opening round, then advanced through the round of 16 with a 3-1 upset of number seven Strath Haven High School.

Led by speedy senior Paige Pleviak, the Eagles attacked at the outset of the game, but the Magic soon had the ball headed in the other direction. Although the visitors generated many scoring threats throughout the afternoon, the Mount fared a bit better in terms of overall ball possession. The host team wound up earning 14 penalty corners to the visitors’ nine, and in the goal MSJ senior Gabby Egan secured her shutout with seven saves while 13 stops were recorded for the Eagles’ Caressa Gentile, who’ll be on the team at West Chester University next year.

A few minutes in, the Mount’s Wallis hit the right post with a shot, and a little later a nice cross from the right side of the circle by sophomore Ellie Maransky found no Magic players positioned near the left side of the cage. It wasn’t the last time the Mount wouldn’t seal off the weak side of the goal on a promising cross.

Princeton-bound Marge Lynch, a senior out of Norwood Fontbonne Academy, noted, “During halftime and all the time-outs we were stressing getting on post, and finally we got a girl there and we scored.”

Several Mount St. Joe corners in the middle of the period failed to produce a truly dangerous shot, but with 14:37 on the board Shanahan called time-out to talk about relieving the pressure on its defense.

When play resumed, though, the Magic were right back at it, with McNamara (an Ancillae Assumpta product) dribbling in along the left endline and releasing a shot that struck the outside of the left board. Later on, the junior narrowly missed a tip-in after Wallis drove the ball across the circle from high on the right side.

The quantity and skill of the work performed in the Mount midfield by Wallis is always impressive. A graduate of St. Genevieve School who has made a verbal commitment to the University of Virginia, the sure-handed Wallis is the first choice to receive the insertion on MSJ penalty corners.

On Friday the Magic were also receiving a strong performance on the left wing by senior Hannah Poliwoda.

As the clock dipped from nine to eight minutes remaining in the first period, Shanahan was awarded three consecutive penalty corners. Egan kept the cage sealed, though, knocking down the ball on a lift shot on one of the Eagles’ attempts. The two zeroes were still on the board at halftime.

The second period unfolded in much the same manner as the first. Each team created a number of scoring chances, the Mount more often than the Eagles. An early charge by Shanahan down the left side was halted just short of the goal by Magic senior Ava Self, who will sign with Layafette College.

At the other end, Wallis again sent a ball into the right goalpost of the Eagles’ cage. The Mount attacked fairly steadily through the middle of the period, eventually causing the visitors to call time-out with 11:43 remaining in regulation play.

On a Shanahan corner sequence, Mount goalie Egan once again had a chance to bat away an aerial ball launched by the Eagles.

With five minutes left Mount St. Joe had a corner play at the other end, but was called for a raised stick foul. In the last two minutes, two shots by the Magic’s McNamara zipped outside of the left post, and the match entered a 15-minute overtime period with the tally still 0-0.

“We had so many opportunities, and so many times we just couldn’t finish on the post,” Kratz commented.

A St. Gen’s grad like Wallis, Kratz is a fine all-around athlete. She played basketball and ran track as a freshman, but now she’s just going to focus on field hockey. She was happy to be picked for the seven-on-seven player overtime session.

“I think every time this season we’ve had seven v. seven we’ve dominated most of it,” she noted.

Kratz, Egan, Wallis, and Lynch took the field, along with senior Margot Biamon, junior Mary Kate Stefanowicz (Ancillae), and sophomore Mari Kniezewski (Norwood).

“It’s stressful because of the golden goal, but it’s very exciting at the same time,” Lynch remarked.

A rush by the Magic was followed by one by the Eagles, then Kratz carried the ball down the right wing and crossed it to the middle, where Biamon could not get her stick squarely on the ball. At the other end a shot by Shanahan was kicked away by Egan, and the Mount weathered a pair of corners by the visitors.

McNamara had now been subbed in, and she and Kratz made several assaults together when the ball was cleared up out of the defensive half.

“In the overtime,” Kratz said, “we had fast balls and quick outlets up to the top, which really helped us. M.K. [Stefanowicz] had a lot of good outlets.”

When the Mount finally scored they had more than just two players up near the circle. A little earlier, Maransky had become part of the MSJ seven out on the field.

With under four minutes to go, a shot by Wallis was saved on a Mount corner play. Soon after that, Shanahan was trying to move the ball out up the field on its right wing, the Mount’s left.

“I intercepted the ball over on the far left side,” Lynch narrated. “I looked where my teammates were, and I decided to go for the cross to the post, and it worked out.”

Kratz, the scorer, recounted, “Marge made a really good pass in towards the circle, and I think Ellie got a tip on the ball and then I reversed my stick and hit it in.”

As one of the four losing teams in the quarterfinals, Shanahan would have the chance to play for the fifth District 1 spot in the state tourney, but with their exciting OT victory, the Mounties were already in.