Mount golf third at state tourney

by Tom Utescher

In the Class AAA PIAA state golf championships last Wednesday, Mount St. Joseph Academy shaved six points off of the team score that earned them the runner-up spot in 2015. This year, though, the four-time District 1 champions ran into not one, but two very strong Pittsburgh area squads out of PIAA District 7.

While the Magic put up a score of 370 (four players’ scores for 18 holes), defending champ North Allegheny High School (Wexford, PA) improved from last year’s figure of 353 to finish up at 338.

Still, that was not enough to allow the Tigers to repeat. Shady Side Academy, located right in the Steel City, produced a tally of 330 on the par-72 course at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York, Pa., with one player carding a four-over 76 and another with a 77.

Following third-place Mount St. Joe were McDowell High School, the District 10 champions from Erie (380), District 2 winner Scranton Prep (382), and the District 1 runner-up, Downingtown West (400).

“The competition coming out of the west was very strong this year,” noted first-year Mount head coach John Mischler, whose daughter Nicole is a 2013 graduate of the school and played at States. “We had two girls shoot under 90 and we really needed more than that. We have to get better doing the fundamentals, and the good news is that I think we have the talent to do it.”

The two players who came in under 90 strokes included the only Mountie who had played the course at York in the 2015 tournament, senior co-captain Caitlin Mahon. She made it around the front nine in 42 strokes and around the back in 45 for a score of 87, making par on five holes and shooting a birdie on another. Freshman Olivia Wirsching (49/40 = 89) had the same number of pars and had a birdie on the par-three 12th hole.

The other Mount scores in the team’s official tally came from sophomore Brianna Mahon, Caitln’s sister (45/50 = 95), and from junior Maya Trujillo (51/48 = 99). The team’s other senior co-captain, Alex Mercader, came in with a score of 100 (46/54), and the Magic’s alternate was another 12th-grader, Callie Shinkle. Most of the other team members made the trip out to York to watch the event and support their colleagues.

The weather was in the cool 50’s, but it was sunny and not very windy, a rarity at States in the many years the tourney has been held at Heritage Hills. One thing that remained the same was difficult pin placement that didn’t have much effect on the very best golfers, but caused many others to struggle. Out of the Class AAA and AA girls’ teams, 17 players – more than a third – had scores in triple digits.

“Today it wasn’t the length that was our challenge, it was the putting,” Coach Mischler remarked. “Most of our girls hadn’t played here before, but I think they’re all leaving here now knowing they can play this course. We just need more mental consistency.”

After extending their long streak of Catholic Academies championships, the Mounties won the 2016 District 1 tournament by 28 strokes. There were no superstars on the squad, but most of the time the players turned in good scores that were closely grouped.

Mischler said that coaching this year’s team was “A ton of fun. The girls are very united, which is great, and they worked hard to improve and saw their scores come down. It’s tough to see our seniors leave, but our underclassmen played well. We need to work on some things like our putting and our course management, and we should be in good shape for next season.”