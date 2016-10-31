Rollercoaster season for SCH field hockey

by Tom Utescher

Having its ups and downs this field hockey season, Springside Chestnut Hill Academy has been battling in the middle ground of Philadelphia-area independent school talent.

Starting out the year 5-0 against non-league opponents, the Blue Devils were 4-3 in the two-week period from October 10-24 for a 10-8 overall mark. On October 24, they suffered a 10-0 setback against one of the top teams in the region, Academy of Notre Dame, which remained undefeated in the Inter-Ac League at 7-0.

Two days earlier, SCH (3-6 league) handled another league rival, Baldwin School, 6-0. The day before, the Blue Devils had lost an Inter-Ac game to Germantown Academy, 4-0. In their two preceding league contests, the Devils won their first encounter with Baldwin, 5-0, and came from behind to top Penn Charter, 3-2. Out of the league during this stretch, a 4-0 victory over Friends Central was balanced by a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Country Day School of the Sacred Heart.

The Penn Charter contest, SCH head coach Katie Mersky said, “was a very competitive game, back-and-forth, back-and-forth. We fought to the bitter end to get that win. I also thought we played really well against GA; it was a 1-0 game until about 10 minutes left to play.”

A number of the best athletes on the Blue Devils’ hockey team consider lacrosse to be their primary sport. Among them are senior Mason Rode, who committed to Bucknell as a sophomore, and junior twins Delaney and Savannah Sweitzer, who recently pledged to the University of Southern California. One senior has firm plans to play field hockey at the next level, though; Maggie King has decided to attend Wellesley College.

Seniors Rode and King help provide good connections in the middle of the field, according to Mersky, who explained “Mason is playing center forward and Maggie and Sarah Edelson [a sophomore transfer from Wissahickon High] play the outside midfield positions, so the having the three of them together creates a nice triangle in the middle of the field working off of each other.”

Farther back on the field, some young players are getting used to varsity roles.

“We have a young defense with a lot of sophomores,” Mersky said. “We’re getting them used to playing together.”

Last Monday the Notre Dame team arrived on Willow Grove Avenue with a 12-2-1 overall record (the non-wins all came against the top three Catholic Academies teams) and half-a-dozen seniors and juniors who’ve committed to playing hockey in college. In a little over two minutes, the Irish were up 2-0 thanks to Sarah Boles (Fairfield U.), who had her second strike assisted by fellow senior M.K. Neff (Princeton).

Still in the initial 10 minutes, Boles completed a hat trick and the score rose to 4-0 on a marker by Quinn Maguire, a senior bound for St. Joseph’s University. The Irish showed no signs of letting up, adding two goals by Neff and one by sophomore Mary Kate Trevsan to lead 7-0 at halftime.

The scoring pace slowed somewhat in the second half, with one more goal each for Neff and Maguire and a converted penalty stroke by Colleen Kearney. Under considerable pressure, SCH senior Audrey Hinchey (a Norwood Fontbonne Academy graduate) made 14 saves in goal.

The Blue Devils did not fold, though, and generated some activity on offense late in the game. With eight minutes to go, Rode penetrated into the visitors’ circle, and a little later she tipped a ball just outside the left post after Edelson drove it down toward the goal. SCH sent another shot little wide of the cage on a penalty corner with no time on the clock.