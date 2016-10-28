Cresheim Valley Drive to close this Saturday

Cresheim Valley Drive between Lincoln Drive and Allens Lane will be closed temporarily on Saturday, October 29, Acting Streets Commissioner Michael A. Carroll, P.E. announced today.

The following temporary full-closure is scheduled to be in effect from approximately 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday:

Southbound Cresheim Valley Drive traffic will be blocked at Germantown Avenue. No detour will be posted for this short duration closure. Germantown Avenue and Allens Lane can be used to bypass this closure.

Emlen Street will be blocked at Allens Lane. No detour will be posted for this short duration closure. Allens Lane and Germantown Avenue can be used to bypass this closure.

Lincoln Drive will be closed at Cresheim Road. Either Germantown Avenue or McCallum Street can be used to bypass Cresheim Valley Drive.

Navajo Lane will be closed at Mermaid Lane. Either Germantown Avenue or McCallum Street can be used to bypass Cresheim Valley Drive.

Cresheim Street will be blocked at Allens Lane. No detour will be posted for this short duration closure. Allens Lane and Germantown Avenue can be used to bypass this closure.

Local residents will have full access to and from their homes throughout the closure.

Due to the volume of workers and equipment, pedestrian and bicycle traffic are also prohibited during this closure.

The temporary closure will allow city employees to work safely along this winding stretch of road while making repairs to the badly damaged guiderail as well as performing other maintenance projects. This work has been scheduled for weekend hours in order to expedite repairs and minimize disruption to drivers, residents, and businesses, and provide a safe work environment for employees. Police Department assistance will be on hand to help maintain a safe traffic flow in the area.

All work will be completed and traffic will be restored by 5:00 PM.