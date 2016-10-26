Letters: October 26

Harry Potter event needs work

As a longtime resident of Chestnut Hill, I understand that the vibrancy of our business corridor on Germantown Avenue is a big contribution to the quality of our neighborhood that we all love. I also understand that the businesses and their association should be developing and nurturing their retail audience with events and family activities.

However, this Saturday’s Harry Potter Festival was a horror show for many of us who live here: My street was impassable with illegal parking on both sides of the road, up on our lawns, blocking our driveways. Thank God no need arose for an ambulance or fire truck as it would have been impossible.

The inescapable traffic was very poorly managed, in my opinion, if at all: did no one consider that if 75,000 people were expected, it might be wise to set up remote lots with shuttle service?

I expect those who attended enjoyed our community, and that our merchants will consider this as an annual event.

But for those of us who live here and support the Avenue businesses week after week, please don’t do it again without more thorough consideration of all the consequences.

Nina Schneider

Chestnut Hill

Acknowledging Potter pains

We’d like to congratulate our friends at the Chestnut Hill Business Association for organizing another successful Harry Potter Festival, which supported our thriving business district of small shop owners.

The popularity of this festival has led to growing pains, especially traffic and parking, as evidenced by the calls and letters into the Community Association. As a voice for our members, we are sharing these concerns with the Business Association for next year. Residents may also contact the organizers directly.

Laura Lucas, CHCA President

Ryan Rosenbaum, CHCA Executive Director