Jane B. Copeland died Wednesday, October 18, 2016 at Chestnut Hill Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Milwaukee, WI and moved to Radnor with her family in 1948. Jane graduated from Baldwin School, Colby Junior College and Northwestern University. Her artistic talent led her into merchandising and management at Bloomingdales, Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Strawbridge and Clothier. More recently, she has volunteered in many non-profit organizations. Jane was the daughter of the late Randall and Jane Copeland. She is survived by her sister, Barbara C. Copeland; a niece and three nephews, as well as a great-niece and great nephews. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 29 at 11AM at Church of the Redeemer Churchyard, Bryn Mawr, PA, where a reception will follow in the Parish House. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to either Woodmere Art Museum, 9201 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118 or Cerulean Art Gallery, 1355 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home, Ardmore PA.

