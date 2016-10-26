The following crime report is for crimes in Chestnut Hill from Oct. 17 to Oct. 22, 2016.

Oct. 17. Theft from vehicle on the 200 block of East Gravers Lane. Owner told police that he was away and when he returned on Oct. 17, he found his belongings from his glovebox and center console scattered all over the vehicle. Taken was $8 in quarters. No estimated time was reported.

Oct. 17. Theft from residence on the 400 block of West Mermaid Lane. A woman told police that at approximately 11:52 a.m., she observed an unknown man remove the copper downspout off the wall outside of her house. The woman was able to capture video of the man as he fled in an older model Ford F-150 pick-up truck. The item is valued at $400.

Oct. 18. Theft from residence on the 7900 block of Winston Road. A woman told police her daughter’s medications were missing from the bathroom cabinet along with her ring. The woman said she had someone in her home working alone on her heater for an hour and a half at approximately 7 a.m. on Oct. 15. The woman said she contacted her rental office about the matter. The items are valued at $3,000.

Oct. 20. Theft from recreation center on the 200 block of East Hartwell Lane. A woman told police that she was charging her phone around 6:12 p.m. When she went back to retrieve the phone it was missing. The phone was tracked to 8332 Michener St. but there was no response at the door.

Summary: Four crimes for the week – three thefts and one theft from a vehicle.

